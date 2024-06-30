Joe Biden’s ability to operate beyond 10 AM-4 PM daylight window ‘scrutinised’, says report

US President Joe Biden is being increasingly examined for his capacity to operate effectively beyond a restricted six-hour period of daylight.

According to a report by Axios, citing aides inside the White House, “From 10 AM to 4 PM, Biden is dependably engaged—and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.”

Biden is more prone to verbal miscues and fatigue outside of that timeframe, or when travelling abroad, aides told Axios.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told Axios that there “Joe Biden, who works his heart out fighting for families like the one he grew up in in Scranton, and who, because of his determination, experience and decency, keeps achieving unprecedented results for them.”

During the televised presidential debate on Thursday night at 9 pm in Atlanta, Biden, vying for a second term in the White House, faced difficulties and uncertainties. His performance raised concerns among top Democrats about whether the 81-year-old president can withstand the rigorous months leading up to the November 5 elections.

Donald Trump, aged 78 and the presumptive Republican Party candidate for the presidency, engaged in heated clashes with Biden from the outset. By the end of the 90-minute debate, his exchanges provided material for serious editorials, opinions, and social media memes alike.

Biden's Democratic Party supporters, including strategists and regular voters, were alarmed by his frequent stumbling, awkward pauses, and subdued speaking manner, which was sometimes difficult to understand.

However, despite his disappointing debate performance, Biden showed no indication that he would consider dropping out of the race.

“I know I'm not a young man, to state the obvious,” Biden said at a rally, as reported by Reuters, adding, “I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to,” he said, as the crowd chanted “four more years.”

Meanwhile, Democratic donors in New York, Southern California, and Silicon Valley are privately voicing concerns about the future of President Biden's campaign following the debate.

They have begun discussing potential replacements, with a shortlist that includes Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

However, Trump expressed scepticism about Biden withdrawing from the race, citing calls from certain Democrats and opinion writers urging Biden to step aside. He criticised prominent Democrats like California Governor Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, AP reported.

Trump also indicated his readiness to face Harris, Biden's vice presidential running mate, in the upcoming election, stating he would be content with such a scenario.

There is no indication that Biden is considering ending his campaign, and it would be highly challenging for Democrats to replace him unless he voluntarily decides to step down.