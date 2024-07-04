US Presidential Election 2024: Joe Biden tells Democratic Governors about health check-up after debate

  • Joe Biden's admission to governors comes amid growing talk among Democrats that Biden should drop out of the race.

Livemint
First Published4 Jul 2024, 09:58 PM IST
US President Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden.(AFP)

Amid rising concerns over Joe Biden's health issues and his re-election bid after disaster in the first presidential debate against Donald Trump, the POTUS on Wednesday made a major disclosure about his medical check-up to over 20 Democratic governors.

The admission comes amid growing talk among Democrats that Biden should drop out of the race.

According to Politico, Biden, 81, informed governors in a private meeting that he underwent a medical check-up after last week’s debate.

Also Read | Sudden return of the Trump trade sends Treasury yields reeling

The report stated that Biden was asked about his physical condition by one of the governors, and the president mentioned that he had a check-up, asserting that he remains in good health.

However, the report quoting people with knowledge of the discussion stated that the check-up was done by a White House physician due to lingering symptoms from his cold and did not include any major tests.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sidestepped direct questions from reporters who asked if he’d been examined since the debate, reported Politico.

Also Read | Joe Biden to continue to run for Democrats in the 2024 Presidential race

“The president has regular annual physicals that we release in a thorough report. We’re going to continue to do that,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Democratic governors of New York, Minnesota and Maryland said they would support President Joe Biden's re-election bid.

"The president has always had our backs. We're going to have his back as well," said Maryland Governor Wes Moore after a meeting with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, reported Reuters.

Also Read | Prisoner feels for his liberator…, Ramaswamy on democrats likely to drop Biden

Moore said there was clearly work to do before the Nov. 5 election, but Biden had made it clear he would stay in the race.

"The president ... he's our nominee. The president is our party leader," Moore added.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she felt confident after the meeting and all the governors pledged their support to Biden.

"Obviously, we, like many Americans, are a little worried. We're worried because the threat of a Trump presidency is not theoretical," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:4 Jul 2024, 09:58 PM IST
HomeNewsworldUS Presidential Election 2024: Joe Biden tells Democratic Governors about health check-up after debate

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

317.35
10:29 AM | 4 JUL 2024
2.8 (0.89%)

Godrej Consumer Products

1,366.05
09:59 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.10
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.8 (0.47%)

GAIL India

219.05
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,670.00
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
212.5 (8.65%)

Lupin

1,760.30
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
129.5 (7.94%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

324.95
10:28 AM | 4 JUL 2024
23.1 (7.65%)

Concord Biotech

1,713.15
10:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
121.75 (7.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.00188.00
    Chennai
    73,671.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,671.00760.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.001,337.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue