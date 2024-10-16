US election 2024: Donald Trump’s ‘father of IVF’ remark at women’s event draws criticism from Kamala Harris

Donald Trump declared himself the ‘father of IVF,’ claiming strong Republican support for the fertility treatment amid debates on reproductive rights. Vice President Kamala Harris quickly criticised his remarks.

Ravi Hari
Published16 Oct 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Trump's declaration that he's the 'father of IVF' comes amid intense backlash for his own flip-flopping policies on the issue and on abortion rights.
Trump’s declaration that he’s the ’father of IVF’ comes amid intense backlash for his own flip-flopping policies on the issue and on abortion rights.(REUTERS)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, during a town hall event in Georgia on Tuesday hosted by Fox News, referred to himself as the “father of IVF” (in-vitro fertilisation). The fertility treatment has been a subject of debate, especially after the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which removed federal protections for abortion.

During the event, Trump responded to a question from host Harris Faulkner, stating, “I'm the father of IVF, so I want to hear this question.” He went on to claim that the Republican Party supports IVF, saying, “We really are the party for IVF. We want fertilisation, and it's all the way, and the Democrats tried to attack us on it.”

However, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was quick to criticise MAGA supremo's remarks, posting on X, “Donald Trump called himself ‘the father of IVF.’ What is he talking about? His abortion bans have already jeopardised access to it in states across the country—and his own platform could end IVF altogether [sic].”

This controversy comes after Trump’s influence on the Supreme Court’s decision in 2022 to overturn Roe v Wade, which eliminated federal abortion protections. Since then, restrictive abortion laws have been passed in several states, some of which also threaten access to IVF by classifying embryos as “children”.

At the same town hall, Trump also commented on abortion laws in some states, describing them as “too tough” and suggesting they might need to be revised, although he didn’t give any specific details.

Trump’s statements on IVF have surprised some people, as some in his party oppose IVF for religious reasons. Despite this, he attempted to present himself as a supporter of IVF. Trump’s stance on IVF and reproductive rights has fluctuated over time, and critics fear that if he returns to the White House, his policies could lead to further restrictions not only on abortion but on fertility treatments as well.

IVF, a medical procedure in which an egg is fertilised outside the body and then implanted into the uterus, has been controversial, particularly among religious groups who believe that life begins at conception.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldUS election 2024: Donald Trump’s ‘father of IVF’ remark at women’s event draws criticism from Kamala Harris

