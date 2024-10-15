Former US President & Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday to defend his health status and challenge Vice President & Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris amidst ongoing discussions about the candidate's fitness for office as the election approaches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a series of posts, Trump claimed, “I’ve put out more Medical Exams than any other President in History" and asserted that he has excelled in two cognitive exams, with his doctor praising his results as “exceptional".

"I am far healthier than Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially Kamala," Trump declared, emphasizing his commitment to campaigning vigorously in the remaining days before the election. He criticized Harris's recent request for his medical statements, dismissing it as "completely desperate" and suggesting that she is eager to know his cholesterol levels, which he claimed to be 180.

He also questioned the health of Harris, referencing her doctor's report, which he claimed indicated that she suffers from “urticaria," or hives, as well as “allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis." Trump characterized these conditions as serious and suggested they negatively impact her ability to function effectively, stating, “Maybe that is why she can’t answer even the simplest of questions asked by 60 Minutes and others."

Trump calls for Harris to undergo Cognitive test A day earlier, Trump took to X to voice his concerns about Harris's cognitive abilities and suggested that she undergo a test for "Cognitive Stamina and Agility". In a post, Trump claimed, "Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her."

Trump's remarks included a criticism of Harris's recent appearance on "60 Minutes", alleging that the show and CBS manipulated her responses to protect her image. He stated, "Even 60 Minutes and CBS, in order to protect Lyin' Kamala, illegally and unscrupulously replaced an answer she had given, which was totally 'bonkers' with another answer that had nothing to do with the question asked."

The former president described Harris as “slow and lethargic" in answering simple questions. “We just went through almost four years of that; we shouldn’t have to do it again!" he added.

Harris challenges Trump to release medical records amid ongoing health discourse On Monday, Harris took to X (formerly Twitter) to challenge Trump to disclose his medical records. In her post, she stated, “Yesterday, I released my medical records. Donald Trump should do the same." Accompanying her tweet was a video where she encouraged the public to evaluate Trump's mental acuity by watching his campaign rallies. “I invite the public to watch Trump's rallies and be the decision-maker on his acuity," she asserted.

Earlier that same day, Harris expressed her frustrations with Trump's lack of transparency, tweeting, "Donald Trump is not being transparent with voters."

Her remarks come as both candidates face scrutiny over their health and fitness for office, highlighting the ongoing debate about their capabilities in the lead-up to the election.

Harris releases health report declaring fitness for presidency Vice President Harris released a letter from her physician on Saturday stating she is in good health and fit to serve as president. Dr. Joshua Simmons noted that Harris, 59, maintains an active lifestyle and a healthy diet. She has seasonal allergies and occasionally experiences hives, which are managed with medication. He affirmed her physical and mental resilience for the role of President.

Harris released her health information to draw attention to her opponent, Donald Trump, 78, and his refusal to share detailed medical reports, which she called a lack of transparency.