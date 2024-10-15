US election 2024: Donald Trump describes Pennsylvania Town Hall as ’amazing’ despite fainting incidents

  • Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania town hall took an unexpected turn when several attendees reportedly fainted. Despite this, he called it a ‘great evening’.

Ravi Hari
Updated15 Oct 2024, 11:43 PM IST
Vice President Kamala Harris questioned Donald Trump’s fitness for office, tweeting, “Hope he’s okay,” as her campaign criticised his behaviour during the Pennsylvania town hall event.
Vice President Kamala Harris questioned Donald Trump’s fitness for office, tweeting, “Hope he’s okay,” as her campaign criticised his behaviour during the Pennsylvania town hall event.(REUTERS)

Former US President Donald Trump’s town hall event in Pennsylvania on Monday night took an unexpected twist when several attendees reportedly fainted, which the Republican presidential nominee attributed to the "excitement and heat" in the room. Trump shared his thoughts on Truth Social, describing the evening as "amazing" despite the incident, and noted that the situation led to an impromptu shift in plans when his team decided to play music for the audience.

Trump explained that the event became “so different” as the remaining Q&A session was replaced with a 30-minute musical interlude. He emphasized that it ultimately ended on a positive note, calling it a “GREAT EVENING”.

During the town hall event, Trump joked about the incident, asking the crowd if “anybody else would like to faint.” He then announced he would forego the remaining questions in favour of music, encouraging the audience to enjoy the tunes instead of continuing with the planned programme. During the impromptu segment, Trump stood on stage, occasionally swaying and pointing out to attendees as a playlist featuring various genres played on.

Harris' campaign criticises Trump’s display

Vice President & Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris seized the opportunity to question Trump’s fitness for office, tweeting, “Hope he’s okay” in response to Trump’s display. The Democratic presidential nominee's campaign tweeted claiming, "Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage as multiple songs play for 30+ minutes, and the crowd pours out of the venue early."

However, Trump’s campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, praised the event on X, stating it was a "Total lovefest" and that the crowd was eager for more music.

Also Read | Trump slams Harris’ upcoming Fox News interview, calls it ‘election desperation’

Meanwhile, Trump posted another controversial statement, questioning Harris’s health. He claimed, "Kamala’s Medical Report is really bad... MY REPORT IS PERFECT - NO PROBLEMS!!!" The comment added to the heated exchange between the candidates, as both campaigns ramp up their rhetoric ahead of the election.

Also Read | Trump hits back at Harris’ health challenge, declares ‘I am far healthier’

With each candidate ramping up their attacks, the Pennsylvania town hall has added fuel to an already contentious election season, setting the stage for further sparring between the two presidential contenders.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 11:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldUS election 2024: Donald Trump describes Pennsylvania Town Hall as ’amazing’ despite fainting incidents

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.