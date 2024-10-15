Former US President Donald Trump’s town hall event in Pennsylvania on Monday night took an unexpected twist when several attendees reportedly fainted, which the Republican presidential nominee attributed to the "excitement and heat" in the room. Trump shared his thoughts on Truth Social, describing the evening as "amazing" despite the incident, and noted that the situation led to an impromptu shift in plans when his team decided to play music for the audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump explained that the event became “so different" as the remaining Q&A session was replaced with a 30-minute musical interlude. He emphasized that it ultimately ended on a positive note, calling it a “GREAT EVENING".

During the town hall event, Trump joked about the incident, asking the crowd if "anybody else would like to faint." He then announced he would forego the remaining questions in favour of music, encouraging the audience to enjoy the tunes instead of continuing with the planned programme. During the impromptu segment, Trump stood on stage, occasionally swaying and pointing out to attendees as a playlist featuring various genres played on.

Harris' campaign criticises Trump’s display Vice President & Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris seized the opportunity to question Trump’s fitness for office, tweeting, “Hope he’s okay" in response to Trump’s display. The Democratic presidential nominee's campaign tweeted claiming, "Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage as multiple songs play for 30+ minutes, and the crowd pours out of the venue early."

However, Trump’s campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, praised the event on X, stating it was a "Total lovefest" and that the crowd was eager for more music.

Meanwhile, Trump posted another controversial statement, questioning Harris's health. He claimed, "Kamala's Medical Report is really bad... MY REPORT IS PERFECT - NO PROBLEMS!!!" The comment added to the heated exchange between the candidates, as both campaigns ramp up their rhetoric ahead of the election.