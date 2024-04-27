Trump VP contender Kristi Noem recalls killing her dog, goat in new book: 'A better politician...'
A copy of the upcoming memoir obtained by The Guardian outlines Noem's interactions with a ‘hated’ and ‘untrainable’ puppy named Cricket. Realising that he was “dangerous to anyone she came in contact with”, the politician had led Cricket to a gravel pit before shooting him dead.
South Dakota governor Kristi Noem sparked outrage this week after outlining how she had shot her dog and a family goat in an upcoming memoir. Podcaster podcaster Tommy Vietor called her ‘Jeffrey Dahmer with veneers’ while PETA officials decried the ‘irresponsible’ decision. Noem — a strong contender for becoming Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate — also faced flak from the Democratic National Committee as the book excerpts went viral.