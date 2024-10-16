US Election 2024: Kamala Harris pledges marijuana decriminalisation, police reforms in bid to woo Black voters

  • Kamala Harris defended her record as a prosecutor, vowed to decriminalise marijuana, and pledged to pass police reform. She criticized Trump’s tactics as fear-mongering and called him “weak and unfit.” Harris also outlined economic plans for Black community.

Ravi Hari
Published16 Oct 2024, 08:17 PM IST
Kamala Harris' focus on marijuana reform, police accountability, and combating misinformation reflects her strategy to engage voters as the election approaches.
Kamala Harris’ focus on marijuana reform, police accountability, and combating misinformation reflects her strategy to engage voters as the election approaches.(REUTERS)

US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, in an interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, discussed her record as a prosecutor, outlined her plans for marijuana decriminalisation and police reforms, and addressed the challenges of misinformation from the Trump campaign. She also emphasized her commitment to addressing issues impacting the Black community as she seeks to build support ahead of the election.

Defends her record as Prosecutor

When questioned about accusations that she disproportionately locked up Black men during her tenure as the district attorney of San Francisco, Harris responded, “It's just simply not true.” She said, “I was described as one of the most progressive prosecutors on marijuana cases.”

Pledge to decriminalize marijuana

Harris pledged to work towards decriminalizing marijuana if elected President, highlighting the negative impact of existing laws on Black communities. “As president, I would work to decriminalize marijuana because I knew how the laws have hurt certain populations, especially Black men,” she asserted.

Combating misinformation

The Vice President also discussed the misinformation tactics employed allegedly by the Donald Trump Campaign, particularly aimed at Black voters. “They are trying to scare people away because they know they otherwise have nothing to run on,” Harris stated.

Commitment to Police reform

On the issue of police brutality, Harris reiterated her support for passing the George Floyd Policing Act, which has stalled in Congress since 2021. “I would work to pass the George Floyd Policing Act,” she emphasized, pointing to the need for significant reforms in law enforcement practices to address the systemic issue.

On US Capitol attack and Trump’s fitness for office

Harris was asked about her thoughts on whether Attorney General Merrick Garland should have put Trump in prison for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. She replied, “I think that the court should handle that. I'm going to handle November,” indicating her focus on the upcoming election. She also criticized Trump’s character, declaring, “This man is weak and he is unfit,” reflecting her concerns about his leadership capabilities.

Economic initiatives

Harris also mentioned her economic proposals to support Black men and small-business owners and to lower drug prices.

In a high-stakes campaign leading up to one of the closest elections in U.S. history, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have been exchanging sharp criticisms. With only three weeks until the election, both candidates are focused on securing votes crucial to their victory.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 08:17 PM IST
