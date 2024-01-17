US presidential election: Nikki Haley's 3rd place finish in Iowa poses challenges in New Hampshire
Donald Trump accuses Democrats of supporting Nikki Haley's candidature and urges Republicans to focus on beating the Democrats rather than wasting time on Haley and DeSantis.
Donald Trump and his Republican opponents kicked off a week of campaigning in New Hampshire on Tuesday ahead of the state's nominating contest, with the ex-president's competitors battling to slow his march to the party's White House nomination. As per Bloomberg report, Trump on Tuesday urged New Hampshire Republicans to reject Nikki Haley's candidature, claiming that Democrats were supporting it, following his historic victory in the Iowa caucuses.