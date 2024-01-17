Explained: How US elects its President? A look at the electoral process
The US presidential election is a long and daunting process. Here's all you need to know about the US poll procedures which may take months to complete.
The US presidential election process can be a long and daunting process. With final presidential polls set to be held in November 2024, Donald Trump secured his first crucial victory in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses on Monday night. But what are these caucuses, and how are they different from primaries? What's the process for candidate nomination and how do elections happen in the US?