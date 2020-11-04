Polls are open throughout the U.S. for voters who didn’t cast their ballots early or by mail. Misleading robocalls have emerged as one Election Day concern. In addition to choosing between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Americans are casting votes in U.S. House and Senate races and state and local elections.

Other developments:

Florida County Moves Polling Place Over Covid

Florida’s Indian River County scrambled to move voting equipment early Tuesday after an American Legion Hall that officials had planned to use as a polling place reported that a member had tested positive for Covid-19.

“So we weren’t going to be able to use the facility for the election," Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Leslie Rossway Swan told WPEC-TV. “We had to kick into high gear."

Swan’s staffed printed flyers with a new polling location to give to voters, and made arrangements to move all the voting equipment before dawn. -- Jennifer Kay

Lines Form Around the U.S. in Heavy Turnout

Voters around the country are queuing up to cast ballots in an election that has already broken turnout records in many states.

Door-to-Door Canvassing Strong in Nevada, Union Says

Door-to-door canvassing by labor groups in Nevada, traditionally an Election Day strength for Democrats, faced a dual threat from the pandemic. It made some people wary of face-to-face interactions, and the economic crash it caused hit the state’s unionized hospitality workers particularly hard.

But one powerful union says its operation was stronger this year, not weaker.

Over the last several months, 500 canvassers from Nevada’s UNITE HERE Local 226, the Culinary Workers Union, have knocked on about 470,000 doors — at least 100,000 more than during the 2016 election, when 300 canvassers handled the load, according to Bethany Khan, the union’s director of communications.

“And we have another nine hours left," Khan said Tuesday morning.

Canvassers were also focused on signature curing, or helping voters correct mailed-in ballots that were filled out incorrectly. -- Sarah Holder and Laura Bliss

Houston Area Turnout Tops 60% With Hours to Go

Voter turnout in Harris County, Texas has surpassed 60% with almost six hours to go before polls close in the nation’s third-largest county.

Since polls opened in Houston and its suburbs on Tuesday, 107,000 people have cast votes, pushing the cumulative total to 1.54 million, or 62% of those registered, according to the Harris County Clerk’s Office. In 2016, 63.5% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s data.

Elsewhere in Texas, election and public-health officials in places such as El Paso and Amarillo are dealing with resurgent Covid-19 outbreaks that are complicating voting procedures. In addition, El Paso police began erecting barricades are substations in anticipation of civil unrest, according to El Paso Matters, a nonprofit news website. --Rachel Adams-Heard

North Carolina Extends Voting Times at Four Sites

Results from North Carolina will come in 45 minutes later than planned.

The State Board of Elections has extended voting times to as late as 8:15 p.m. at four sites – one in Cabarrus County, one in Guilford County and two in Sampson County -- after there were delays in opening them Tuesday morning. The board won’t release any voting results until all 2,663 polling places around the state have closed.

About 4.6 million people, or 62% of the state’s registered voters, submitted ballots before Election Day. Those votes have been tabulated and will be released as soon as the last polling place closes.

The state Board of Elections says it expects about 1 million people to vote in person today.

Absent the handful of late poll openings, voting in North Carolina has gone relatively smoothly. “The extension of hours is not unusual in any election," said Karen Brinson Bell, the State Board of Elections’ executive director. -- Andrew Ballard

FBI Investigating Robocalls Telling Voters to Stay Home

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into reports of misleading robocalls telling voters to stay home because of long lines at the polls, according to officials familiar with the situation.

Residents of Flint, Michigan, have reported getting calls saying they should vote on Wednesday instead. Voters in Dearborn, Michigan, have said they received text messages with misleading information as well.

The calls are a voter intimidation and suppression issue, the officials said. There have been some technical glitches in Ohio, Texas and Nevada, but local election officials have been able to resolve those problems quickly, the officials said. -- Alyza Sebenius

Trump Predicts ‘Great Night’ to Campaign Staff

President Donald Trump said he’s not yet considering either a victory or a concession speech during an afternoon visit to his campaign headquarters, but predicted “some tremendous results" and a “great night" for his re-election bid.

“You never know," Trump said, while contending that toss-up states including Texas and Arizona were “looking really very strong."

“Winning is easy," he added. “Losing is never easy - not for me, it’s not."

The president said his voice was hoarse from a whirlwind push that saw him hold five campaign rallies Sunday, and he identified Florida and Pennsylvania as the most crucial states as voters cast their ballots. He said he believed his campaign had preformed well with seniors, Blacks, and Latinos, and credited his performance in the second debate -- along with his rally schedule -- for improving his standing in the polls.

Trump also said it was possible Americans would know the results of the election Tuesday night, despite worry that the sizable early and mail-in vote due to the coronavirus pandemic could delay the reporting of results.

“I think you’ll know possibly tonight depending on the extent of victory," he said. -- Justin Sink and Clare Roth

Kamala Harris’s Husband Rallies Supporters in Ohio

“We are a nation in pain," Douglas Emhoff, husband of Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, told supporters at a noon rally in Columbus, Ohio.

He also had a message for Trump.

“Don’t mess with the mail, don’t mess with your vote and don’t talk about staying in office when you get voted out," Emhoff told a socially distanced crowd of about 50 gathered in the beer garden of Land Grant, a popular Columbus microbrewery. “People are sick and tired of it."

Emhoff, an attorney, is a partner at DLA Piper LLP. He and Harris were married in 2014.

Trump has generally led in polling in Ohio, and the RealClearPolitics.com average shows him up 1.4%. The president’s winning margin in 2016 was eight points.

In-person voting got off to a rough start in Columbus when Franklin County had to resort to paper voting logs. The county, home to Columbus, made the switch at 5:30 a.m. after election officials couldn’t determine that electronic poll books, used to make sure nobody votes more than once, were properly uploading, Franklin County Board of Elections spokesman Aaron Sellers said. -- Alex Ebert

In Trump Coal Country, Economy Isn’t Only Worry

Long lines snaked out of several voting places in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh, one of the areas that delivered Trump victory in 2016 and could be critical to his winning (or losing) this year.

Roughly two-thirds of Westmoreland voted for Trump in 2016, as did pretty much all of southwest Pennsylvania, save for Pittsburgh. For most of the 20th century the county was solidly for Democrats, fueled by a once-strong labor union machine of coal miners and coke processors. Westmoreland first voted for a Republican presidential ticket in 2000 and hasn’t changed course since.

For some voters, the economy wasn’t top of mind.

“The biggest thing for me is I have eight children, so I don’t kill babies," said Sonya Carren, 50, who chose to vote in person (for Trump) because she feared a ballot sent by mail would get lost.

“I’m pro-life," she said. “I just can’t vote for anything or anyone who doesn’t support that."

Korey Thornton, 36, a barber from Greensburg, said his vote for Biden was a response to the “hate and bigotry" he saw in the Trump administration. -- Brentin Mock

Whitmer Warns Residents About Misleading Robocalls

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted about reports that residents in Flint are receiving robocalls spreading misinformation about voting.

“We received reports that an unknown party is purposefully spreading misinformation via robocalls in Flint in an attempt to confuse voters," Whitmer said. “Let me be clear -- if you plan to vote in-person, you must do so, or be in line to do so, by 8PM today."

An unknown robocaller has placed calls to millions of Americans in recent weeks warning them to “stay safe and say home," according to the Washington Post.

Whitmer said lines across the state are “minimal and moving quickly" and that government officials will “work quickly to stamp out misinformation trying to prevent Michiganders from voting." -- William Turton

USPS Finds Ballot Delays in Battleground States

The U.S. Postal Service reported delays in delivering ballots to election officials in three closely divided states that could swing the U.S. election: Michigan, where ballots must arrive today to be counted, and in parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

The cohort of ballots in transit remains large. In Pennsylvania, about 683,000 ballots had been requested by voters and not yet returned to election officials as of Nov. 2, and in Michigan the corresponding figure was about 476,000, according to the U.S. Elections Project that tracks early voting. In Pennsylvania and North Carolina, ballots can be accepted in coming days if they are postmarked by Election Day.

Workers were sick from Covid-19 in Michigan and central Pennsylvania, the Postal Service said in an explanation of slow ballot delivery demanded by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington D.C.

On Oct. 31 in both the Detroit and Philadelphia areas, about 78% of ballots sent by voters reached election authorities within the service’s guideline of 1-to-3 days for delivery, the service told Sullivan in a Nov. 2 filing. Other areas with on-time delivery less than 80% that date included central Pennsylvania and Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the USPS data filed with the court.

Daily figures may not be reliable, and the service scores don’t include ballots that are handled locally without being shipped to large processing centers, which are delivered the same day with a near 100% success rate, the USPS said in the filing. It said “extraordinary measures" are in place to deliver ballots. -- Todd Shields

First Lady Casts Ballot, Sans Mask, in Florida

First Lady Melania Trump visited a Palm Beach polling station Tuesday morning to cast her ballot in the way her husband has urged his supporters to: in person.

She was the only person not wearing a mask at the polling center. She waved and smiled to reporters. When asked why she didn’t vote with the president last week, Trump said she’d wanted to vote on Election Day. -- Kathleen Hunter

Biden Says Middle Class Built U.S., Not Wall Street

Biden returned to his childhood hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday morning and made another appeal to working-class voters.

Speaking to a group of canvassers, Biden said he wants to restore “basic decency and honor" and unite a country he said has fractured under the Trump administration.

“The middle class built this country. Wall Street didn’t build it," he said, speaking through a mask and using a bullhorn.

Biden also explained that he calls Scranton, where he lived until he was in the fourth grade, home because it’s “where I learned all my basic values." He said that “money does not determine your wealth," that it’s a basic responsibility to “look out for the other guy," and that “a job is about a lot more than a paycheck." -- Elizabeth Wasserman

Trump Says He’ll Declare ‘When There’s Victory’

Trump started his morning activities calling into the “Fox & Friends" program and was asked about Democratic concerns that he may declare victory prematurely before mail-in votes are counted in key states.

“At what point will you declare victory," one of the hosts, Steve Doocy, asked.

“When there’s victory," Trump replied. “I think we’ll have victory. But only when there’s victory. I mean, there’s no reason to play games. I look at it as being a very solid chance of winning here." -- Saleha Mohsin and Emma Kinery

Biden Starts Day With Mass at Local Church

The Democratic challenger started his day with an Election Day mass near his Delaware home.

Joined by wife Jill Biden and two granddaughters, the visit to St. Joseph on the Brandywine was the first stop of a day that also includes a few final events in the key battleground of Pennsylvania.

Biden’s son Beau, who passed away in 2015, is buried in the church’s cemetery. After leaving church, the Bidens walked to Beau’s gravesite.

Biden is slated to travel to his childhood hometown of Scranton and then to Philadelphia before returning home to await election results. -- Jennifer Epstein

Polls Open With Nearly 100 Million Votes Cast

Polls are scheduled to open at 6 a.m. in seven U.S. states, the beginning of an Election Day that many expect to come and go without a declared winner because of millions of as-yet uncounted ballots that were cast in early voting.

Heavy turnout is expected in many areas, even though by early Tuesday morning, about 99 million ballots – roughly 72% of the total in 2016 -- had already been cast as early votes or mail-in or absentee ballots.

Voter surveys have been relatively lopsided in the handful of states that are opening polls earliest this morning: Trump has led convincingly in Indiana and Kentucky, while Biden has led in Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

Over the next hour, a number of states where the race is tighter are scheduled to open their polls – including North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. -- John Voskuhl

Five Votes for Biden in New Hampshire

Voting and the counting of ballots got underway just after midnight Tuesday in the tiny community of Dixville Notch in northern New Hampshire near the Canadian border. Biden received five votes to none for Trump. The entire proceeding, broadcast live by WMUR-TV, took just a few minutes.

The results, while followed by political observers every four years, do not indicate, let alone foretell, anything about the election’s outcome. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received four votes in Dixville Notch, Trump two; Gary Johnson, an independent candidate, one. And someone wrote in the name of Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee in 2012. -- John Harney

