US Election 2024: Donald Trump slams Kamala Harris’ upcoming Fox News interview as ‘election desperation’

Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to criticise Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris ahead of her first interview with Fox News, scheduled for October 16. Trump accused Harris of "election desperation" as she intensified her media engagement just weeks before the presidential election.

In a series of posts, Trump labelled Harris as “Lyin’ Kamala” and expressed doubt about her decision to sit down with anchor Bret Baier. Although he acknowledged Baier's reputation for being “Fair & Balanced,” Trump contended that the network has become “weak and soft” on Democrats. He urged voters to consider the significance of Harris's actions as the election approaches, stating, “Hopefully, the people will understand on November 5th, and Early Voting. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump also highlighted Harris's previous refusal to participate in a Fox News debate, claiming her newfound desire to engage in one signals a decline in her polling numbers and desperation. “Lyin’ Kamala, after having turned down the Fox News Debate on September 4th, which I accepted, is now saying she wants to Debate, despite the fact that the Votes are already being cast. The reason she wants it now is simple: she is losing in the Polls and is desperate - Will do anything!” he asserted.

The former president also targeted Ian Sams, a senior advisor to Harris, questioning his frequent appearances on Fox News. In his post, Trump questioned Sams, stating, “How much time does Ian Sams, Senior Advisor to Lyin’ Kamala Harris, spend on Fox News?” He further asserted that Sams had been “hitting ‘TRUMP,’ totally unopposed,” suggesting that Sams's commentary contributed to a one-sided narrative against him.

Harris expands media presence As the presidential election nears, Harris is stepping up her media appearances. Her upcoming interview with Fox News marks her first formal sit-down on the network and will take place in the pivotal battleground state of Pennsylvania. The interview is set to air on Wednesday, October 16, at 6 PM ET.

Harris has faced criticism for her limited interactions with traditional news outlets since launching her candidacy. However, she has ramped up her media visibility in recent weeks, making appearances on programs such as "60 Minutes," "The Howard Stern Show," and the podcast “Call Her Daddy.”

In addition to her Fox News interview, Harris is scheduled to participate in a CNN town hall on October 23, further expanding her outreach to diverse audiences.