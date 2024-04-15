US presidential elections 2024: Can Donald Trump still become president if convicted in hush-money case?
The hush-money scandal-plagued 77-year-old is accused of falsifying business records in a scheme to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with adult film actress Stormy Daniels to shield his 2016 election campaign from adverse publicity.
Donald Trump, the presumptive nominee for November's US presidential poll's Republican ticket, face charges stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star that could complicate his bid to win back the White House.
