Javed Akhtar as next US president? Veteran Bollywood lyricist comments on Joe Biden, ‘Both have equal chance’

Joe Biden addresses concerns about his debate performance and cognitive abilities following poor showing against Donald Trump. Despite calls to step down, Biden asserts his commitment to defeating Trump. Recent polls indicate Trump's growing lead. Democratic leaders hold crisis talks.

Livemint
First Published6 Jul 2024, 01:29 PM IST
Screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar. (PTI)
Screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar. (PTI)

Amid heightened global interest in this year's United States Presidential election, Bollywood screenwriter Javed Akhtar appears to have taken a subtle dig at Joe Biden.

In a post on Saturday on X, Javed Akhtar wrote, “I am a proud Indian citizen and till my last breath I will remain so but I have one common fact with Joe Biden . Both of us have exactly equal chance of becoming the next president of USA .”

This comes after Joe Biden reaffirmed his candidacy for the Democratic nomination in the face of Republican contender Donald Trump.

Moreover, concerns about Biden's debate performance and cognitive abilities have sparked discussions within the party, with suggestions emerging that Kamala Harris could potentially step in as the Democratic candidate should Biden opt to withdraw.

Also Read: US Presidential Election 2024: Joe Biden tells Democratic Governors about health check-up after debate

In a television interview on Friday, Biden, 81, addressed concerns following his poor debate performance in Atlanta against Republican rival Donald Trump. His Democratic Party leaders had started urging him to step down, and his approval rating plummeted in the aftermath, PTI reported.

He claimed that he is “running the world” and no one is “more qualified” to be president.

Moreover, the president said in the interview that he was “sick” before the debate. Asked whether it was a bad episode or a sign of a more serious condition, Biden dismissed those concerns, Reuters reported.

Appearing at a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, President Biden delivered a passionate stump speech, affirming his commitment: “I'm staying in the race. I'll defeat Donald Trump.”

Also Read: US Presidential polls 2024: ‘I am running the race..,’ Joe Biden exudes confidence in winning elections ‘again’

Following the debate, recent polls indicate a growing lead for Trump. Additionally, four Democratic lawmakers in Congress, along with major newspapers, donors, and several Democratic-leaning political commentators, have called for Biden to step aside.

According to reports from US media, Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Mark Warner and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are scheduled to hold crisis talks with lawmakers in the days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 01:29 PM IST
HomeNewsworldJaved Akhtar as next US president? Veteran Bollywood lyricist comments on Joe Biden, ‘Both have equal chance’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue