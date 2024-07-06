Joe Biden addresses concerns about his debate performance and cognitive abilities following poor showing against Donald Trump. Despite calls to step down, Biden asserts his commitment to defeating Trump. Recent polls indicate Trump's growing lead. Democratic leaders hold crisis talks.

Amid heightened global interest in this year's United States Presidential election, Bollywood screenwriter Javed Akhtar appears to have taken a subtle dig at Joe Biden. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on Saturday on X, Javed Akhtar wrote, “I am a proud Indian citizen and till my last breath I will remain so but I have one common fact with Joe Biden . Both of us have exactly equal chance of becoming the next president of USA ."

This comes after Joe Biden reaffirmed his candidacy for the Democratic nomination in the face of Republican contender Donald Trump. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, concerns about Biden's debate performance and cognitive abilities have sparked discussions within the party, with suggestions emerging that Kamala Harris could potentially step in as the Democratic candidate should Biden opt to withdraw.

In a television interview on Friday, Biden, 81, addressed concerns following his poor debate performance in Atlanta against Republican rival Donald Trump. His Democratic Party leaders had started urging him to step down, and his approval rating plummeted in the aftermath, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He claimed that he is “running the world" and no one is “more qualified" to be president.

Moreover, the president said in the interview that he was “sick" before the debate. Asked whether it was a bad episode or a sign of a more serious condition, Biden dismissed those concerns, Reuters reported.

Appearing at a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, President Biden delivered a passionate stump speech, affirming his commitment: “I'm staying in the race. I'll defeat Donald Trump." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the debate, recent polls indicate a growing lead for Trump. Additionally, four Democratic lawmakers in Congress, along with major newspapers, donors, and several Democratic-leaning political commentators, have called for Biden to step aside.

According to reports from US media, Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Mark Warner and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are scheduled to hold crisis talks with lawmakers in the days ahead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!