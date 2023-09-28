The second debate among Republican candidates for the 2024 election is underway at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is absent from the debate stage; instead, he is in Michigan, delivering a speech at an auto parts manufacturing plant owned by Drake Enterprises.

Donald Trump's campaign team has minimized the significance of the Republican primary debates, suggesting that Donald Trump considers himself beyond such proceedings. According to Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita, the debate scheduled for Wednesday, September 27, was a “joke".

LaCivita added that so far it has amounted to "an interview to be the designated survivor."

Chris is serving as Donald Trump's representative in the spin room, alongside other spokespersons. Following Ron DeSantis' criticism of Donald Trump for being "completely missing in action," other supporters of Donald Trump also criticized the Florida Governor.

Taking to X, Chris wrote, “Tonight’s GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump. The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House."