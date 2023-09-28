US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump misses GOP debate, his adviser calls event ‘a joke’
Former President Donald Trump skips Republican primary debate; still favored by Republicans for 2024 nomination.
The second debate among Republican candidates for the 2024 election is underway at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California.
Meanwhile, a former Donald administration official and Donald ally Andrew Surabian, posted on social media, said, “Missing in action and Strength over surrender."
As reported by AP, despite facing numerous criminal indictments, some of which are linked to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Biden, Trump is currently the favoured candidate among Republicans for the party's presidential nomination.
In a poll conducted last month by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, it was found that almost 63% of Republicans express the desire for Trump to run for the presidency again. This represents a slight increase from April when Trump started facing a series of criminal charges, at which point 55% held the same sentiment.
Regarding Trump's potential candidacy in November 2024, 74% of Republicans claim they would back him, but 53% of respondents in the survey state that they absolutely would not support him if he becomes the nominee. An additional 11% indicate they would likely not support him.
In contrast, President Biden does not enjoy significantly more favourable numbers, with only 26% expressing a desire to see him run again. Among Democrats, 47% want him to run, which represents a slight increase from the 37% recorded in January.
(With inputs from AP)
