US Presidential elections 2024: No income tax for US citizens? Donald Trump says if elected president…

Donald Trump's visit to Capitol Hill involved discussions on implementing an 'all tariff policy' to replace income tax. Broadly substituting tariffs for income tax is a sure way to hit hard, low and middle-income Americans and reward the top earners, experts say.

Livemint
First Published08:29 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media following meetings with Republicans on Capitol Hill, at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) headquarters in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media following meetings with Republicans on Capitol Hill, at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) headquarters in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)

US Presidential Elections 2024:  Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump proposed an “all tariff policy” on Thursday to eliminate the need for income tax in the United States, CNBC reported citing sources.

As per the report, Trump discussed utilising tariffs as leverage in negotiations with problematic entities, CNBC reported quoting another source present at the meeting held with GOP lawmakers at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C.

The comments indicate that Trump, known for promoting tariffs as a versatile tool in foreign policy during his initial term as president, is contemplating a significantly more protectionist trade agenda should he win against US President Joe Biden in November.

Also Read: Trump Tells GOP He Plans to Entirely Reverse Biden’s EV Policy

Trump later mentioned in a Truth Social post on Thursday morning, “lots discussed, all positive,” but did not elaborate further.

Critics swiftly reacted to Trump's suggestion of replacing income taxes with tariffs.

In a post on X, David Kamin, professor at New York University, said, “Here's the thing: The income tax has its flaws. But, the bottom line is it raises ~$2.5 trillion per year in progressive fashion. Broadly substituting tariffs for income tax is a sure way to hit hard, low and middle income Americans and reward top.”

CNBC reported citing Catherine Rampell, an op-ed columnist for The Washington Post, highlighted the potential impact of Trump's tariff proposal, noting that it could effectively result in a substantial tax increase for lower and middle-income classes, stating, “this sounds like a huge tax increase on the lower/middle income classes.”

Also Read: Supreme Court rules California man can't trademark 'Trump too small'

Trump's visit to Capitol Hill to engage with Republican lawmakers and business figures marked his first return to the area since January 6, 2021, when, as president, he encouraged his supporters to rally to contest his electoral defeat to Joe Biden. Rampell's analysis highlights potential concerns regarding the fairness and distributional impact of Trump's proposed tariff policy.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldUS Presidential elections 2024: No income tax for US citizens? Donald Trump says if elected president…

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

300.95
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
10.4 (3.58%)

Tata Steel

182.50
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.14%)

GAIL India

219.75
10:28 AM | 13 JUN 2024
2.8 (1.29%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.95
10:22 AM | 13 JUN 2024
-1.9 (-1.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Usha Martin

414.40
10:23 AM | 13 JUN 2024
36.25 (9.59%)

Aegis Logis

839.60
10:26 AM | 13 JUN 2024
73.15 (9.54%)

Elgi Equipments

655.00
09:59 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.25 (8.49%)

Praj Industries

685.85
10:20 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.55 (8.13%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,441.000.00
    Chennai
    73,370.000.00
    Delhi
    73,155.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,797.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue