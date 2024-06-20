US Presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump calls Vivek Ramaswamy ‘smart guy’, hints to keep in his team

US Presidential Elections 2024: Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump lauded Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, at a rally in Wisconsin. Trump described Ramaswamy as “smart” and hinted that he would be involved in his team in some capacity.

Trump expressed confidence in Vivek Ramaswamy's abilities, stating, “If I gave it to Vivek to do, he’d pull it off,” referring to his administration's tariff deals with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Republican Party's national convention, scheduled for July 15 to 18, will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It is anticipated that during this gathering, former US President Donald Trump will be officially nominated as the party's candidate for the upcoming general election on November 5.

Trump further mentioned, “He’s going to be with us in some form,” indicating Ramaswamy's future involvement. Trump also praised Ramaswamy as a "smart guy" during his rally speech.

At the Wisconsin rally, Ramaswamy was introduced as “The Fake Vivek,” a label akin to Trump's characteristic insults, which was also mentioned in a leaked memo directing then-presidential candidate Ron DeSantis to use this name.

During the event, Ramaswamy drew comparisons between Trump and the signers of the Declaration of Independence, particularly likening him to George Washington, referring to Trump as “the George Washington of our era.”

A spokesperson for Ramaswamy told the New York Post that amidst media speculation, Vivek's primary commitment is ensuring President Trump's reelection to advance the “America First” agenda.

The spokesperson expressed confidence in Ramaswamy's potential role in future administrations, emphasizing his dedication to driving private sector change and economic reform.

Additionally, Ramaswamy remains focused on combating what he views as harmful trends like the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) movement in corporate America.