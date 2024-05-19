US Elections 2024: Donald Trump pledges to roll back Joe Biden's gun controls if elected, accepts gun lobby endorsement
The National Rifle Association, which is the US' top gun rights group has now endorsed Republican Donald Trump three times — in 2016, 2020 and 2024.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pledged to unravel gun regulations put in place by Democratic President Joe Biden during a lengthy speech to the National Rifle Association on Saturday, during which he accepted the influential group's endorsement.