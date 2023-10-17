Donald Trump, during a campaign event in Iowa, promised that, if re-elected as president, he would implement measures to prohibit immigrants who express support for Hamas from entering the United States, Reuters reported.

Trump said, “In the wake of the attacks on Israel, Americans have been disgusted to see the open support for terrorists among the legions of foreign nationals on college campuses. They’re teaching your children hate. Under the Trump administration, we will revoke the student visas of radical anti-American and anti-Semitic foreigners at our colleges and universities and we will send them straight back home."

Furthermore, Trump stated his intention to dispatch law enforcement officers to protests in support of Hamas with the purpose of arresting and deporting immigrants who openly endorse the Palestinian militant group.

This comes amid the Israel-Hamas war in which at least 1,300 Israelis were reported to have been killed, leading to an escalation of the conflict. Palestinian health officials, on the other hand, stated that during the same period of conflict, the number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza, attributed to Israel, exceeded 2,800.

Former President Trump, who served from 2017 to 2021, has declared that if he were to win a second term in the White House, he would implement measures to prohibit the entry of individuals who do not acknowledge Israel's right to exist.

Additionally, he stated his intention to cancel the visas of foreign students who hold anti-Semitic views.

Former President Trump's previous ban on immigrants from select Muslim-majority countries faced legal challenges in lower courts but was ultimately upheld by the US Supreme Court. However, President Biden terminated this ban when he assumed office.

During an announcement on Monday, Trump expressed his intention to impose a ban on immigrants not only from Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen but also from any other nation that poses a perceived security threat. Additionally, Trump recited a poem likening immigrants to dangerous snakes as part of his message, Reuters reported.

In his pledge to enact significant changes to US immigration laws, Trump stated that he would take measures to considerably tighten them. “If you want to abolish the state of Israel, you're disqualified, if you support Hamas or the ideology behind Hamas, you're disqualified, and if you're a communist, Marxist, or fascist, you are disqualified."

The United States along with several other countries have designated Hamas a terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will pay a visit to Israel, and Jordan. The announcement of President Biden's visit was made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It comes amidst a deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and escalating tensions as Israel prepares for a potential ground offensive in the 141-square-mile territory.

