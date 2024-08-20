During a campaign stop, Trump suggested appointing Elon Musk to his cabinet, leading to viral posts on X where Musk humorously acknowledged a user's comment.

During a campaign stop, former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hinted at a potential cabinet appointment if he wins the White House, stating he would offer Elon Musk a position.

The announcement sparked a flurry of activity on X, with many posts discussing the possibility. Musk responded to one of these posts in his distinctive style, leading to the post going viral.

An X page shared, "Donald Trump says he would offer Elon Musk a cabinet or advisory role if elected President." In response, an X user named 'Sir Doge of the Coin' commented, "Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)," accompanied by a laughing out loud emoji.

The SpaceX CEO reposted by adding, “Perfect name."