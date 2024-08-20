Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  'Perfect name,' Elon Musk reacts to viral 'DOGE' post on Donald Trump's promise of cabinet role

‘Perfect name,’ Elon Musk reacts to viral ‘DOGE’ post on Donald Trump's promise of cabinet role

Livemint

During a campaign stop, Trump suggested appointing Elon Musk to his cabinet, leading to viral posts on X where Musk humorously acknowledged a user's comment.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 12, 2024 shows, L-R, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaking at the 27th annual Milken Institute Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on May 6, 2024 and former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump standing onstage during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN and Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

During a campaign stop, former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hinted at a potential cabinet appointment if he wins the White House, stating he would offer Elon Musk a position.

The announcement sparked a flurry of activity on X, with many posts discussing the possibility. Musk responded to one of these posts in his distinctive style, leading to the post going viral.

An X page shared, “Donald Trump says he would offer Elon Musk a cabinet or advisory role if elected President." In response, an X user named ‘Sir Doge of the Coin’ commented, “Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)," accompanied by a laughing out loud emoji.

The SpaceX CEO reposted by adding, “Perfect name."

(This is a developing story)

