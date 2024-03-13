US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden wins enough delegates to clinch Democratic nomination
Meanwhile, other former US President Donald Trump is expected to win nomination for the Republican party soon too
United States President Joe Biden, who took office aiming to steady a nation convulsed by the coronavirus pandemic and the January 6 insurrection, clinched a second straight Democratic nomination Tuesday and set up an all-but-certain rematch with the predecessor he blames for destabilizing the country.