US President Joe Biden may have suffered an ‘incident’ on Air Force One: Reports

US President Joe Biden may have experienced a medical emergency while aboard Air Force One, according to Leading Report.

First Published6 Jul 2024, 07:34 AM IST
US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, July 5, 2024, as he travels to his home in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, July 5, 2024, as he travels to his home in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

US President Joe Biden may have experienced a medical emergency while aboard Air Force One, Leading Report reported.

In a post on X, Leading Report said, “Reports of Biden experiencing a medical emergency appear to be false, as he was seen landing in Wilmington, Delaware, after his campaign event in Wisconsin. There is no confirmation at this moment if he recovered on the flight or if reports were false.”

Meanwhile, despite earlier reports suggesting a medical emergency aboard Air Force One, videos have surfaced showing Joe Biden arriving in Wilmington, Delaware, after a campaign appearance in Wisconsin. In footage released by Forbes, Biden appears to be in good health as he exits Air Force One.

Also Read: US Presidential polls 2024: ‘I am running the race..,’ Joe Biden exudes confidence in winning elections ‘again’

BNO News Desk, citing the White House, has confirmed that reports of Biden experiencing a medical emergency are untrue.

Moreover, Biden reaffirmed his status as the Democratic presidential nominee on Friday, asserting his commitment to the race and expressing confidence in securing reelection. Amid speculation and internal calls for his withdrawal after a criticized debate performance in Atlanta, Biden aimed to dispel uncertainties surrounding his candidacy ahead of the November 5 elections.

"We had a little debate last week. Can't say it was my best performance. But ever since then, there's been a lot of speculation. What's Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? What's he going to do? Well, here's my answer. I am running and going to win again," Biden told his cheering supporters in the battle ground State of Wisconsin, PTI reported.

Also Read: Joe Biden calls himself America’s ’first black woman to serve with a black president’ amid concerns over his health

Meanwhiel, Biden, in a TV interview on Friday, steadfastly refused calls for an independent medical evaluation to reassure voters about his fitness for a second term. He cited his poor debate performance to a "bad episode" and insisted there were “no indications of any serious condition.”

“Look, I have a cognitive test every single day,” Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, referring to the tasks he faces daily in a job. “Every day, I have that test. Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I’m running the world,” AP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

