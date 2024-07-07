‘Defiant delusion’: Former Barack Obama senior adviser David Axelrod says ‘Joe Biden should step aside’

Former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod urges President Biden to step aside from 2024 race, citing concerns over age and performance. Axelrod's criticism adds to doubts about Biden's campaign following lacklustre debate showing.

First Published7 Jul 2024, 07:46 AM IST
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally at Sherman Middle School in Madison, Wis., Friday, July 5, 2024, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers watches. AP/PTI
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally at Sherman Middle School in Madison, Wis., Friday, July 5, 2024, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers watches. AP/PTI(AP)

Former Barack Obama senior adviser David Axelrod has made a striking call for President Joe Biden to step aside from the 2024 US Presidential race.

In a recent op-ed for CNN, Axelrod expressed concerns over Biden's age and performance, suggesting that withdrawing from the race would be a duty to the country.

He highlighted that failing to do so could potentially overshadow Biden's legacy. Axelrod's stance reflects increasing pressures within the White House, especially following Biden's perceived underwhelming performance in a recent CNN presidential debate.

Axelrod's commentary further compounds existing doubts surrounding Biden's campaign, which were not alleviated by the president's recent interview with ABC News.

Critiquing Biden's demeanour in the interview, Axelrod described it as displaying “defiant delusion,” indicating a disconnect between Biden's self-assessment and public perception, as reported by CNN.

Concerns over President Biden's viability as a candidate are escalating in the aftermath of what many have described as a "bad performance" in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Biden has attempted to redirect focus by highlighting policy contrasts between his administration and that of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Biden's campaign has targeted former President Donald Trump's alleged association with "Project 2025," a controversial platform reportedly designed to overhaul the federal government with conservative principles. Describing Project 2025 as a perilous agenda, Biden has criticized it for posing a threat to core democratic principles, including reproductive rights and the checks and balances of government.

In response to Biden's accusations, Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025, stating that he is unaware of its specifics and emphasizing that it does not reflect his official policy platform. According to CNN, Trump's campaign has been proactive in clarifying that Project 2025 is neither endorsed nor aligned with their official stance.

Amid these political manoeuvres, Biden convened with his campaign co-chairs to discuss the future of his reelection efforts.

According to Delaware Sen Chris Coons, a campaign co-chair, the conversation with Biden was characterised by openness and a quest for candid feedback. Coons highlighted Biden's determination to address doubts about his candidacy, particularly within Democratic circles sceptical of his viability as the party's nominee.

Following a successful campaign rally in Wisconsin and an interview with ABC News, Biden's aides are optimistic that direct engagement with voters through town halls and press conferences will enhance his public image. Senator Coons has reported positive feedback from allies regarding Biden's recent public appearances, indicating a strategic shift towards more spontaneous interactions aimed at reassuring voters.

(With inputs from ANI)

