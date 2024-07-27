US Presidential Elections 2024: ‘Joe Biden was a coup by Democrats and nothing else..,’ says Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump, while addressing the Turning Point Action's “Believers' Summit” in West Palm Beach on Friday, alleged that “President Joe Biden was a coup by the Democrats and nothing else”.
“You know, I thought a lot about it. We defeated, abused, and badly beaten him. There was nothing nice about what they (Democrats) were doing. They were saying we want you out of the race, you are gonna loose. We will put somebody else then -how about that? It's like a price fighter,” Trump said.
JUST IN - Trump says Biden was the victim of a coup by the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/k1Bb7CHqxE— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 27, 2024
Trump added, “He (Joe Biden) is losing badly, ready to be knocked out, and they say put somebody else. It doesn't work that way. It is not supposed to work that way. This really was a coup by the Democrats and nothing else.”
Meanwhile, while former President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, the Biden administration is pressing forward with efforts to secure a cease-fire and facilitate the release of hostages in Gaza.
בפגישה עם נשיא ארה״ב לשעבר, דונלד טראמפ 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/mfXt0vfiPp— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 26, 2024
President Joe Biden is sending CIA Director Bill Burns to Rome on Sunday to engage with Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials about the ongoing negotiations related to the hostages and cease-fire.
Furthermore, US Vice President Kamala Harris signed the forms, officially declaring her candidature for the US presidential elections, assuring that her people's-powered campaign will win in November.
Harris took to social media X and emphasised that her people-powered campaign will win in November.
Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 27, 2024
I will work hard to earn every vote.
And in November, our people-powered campaign will win. pic.twitter.com/nIZLnt9oN7
She further reiterated that she would work hard to earn every vote.
"Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote. And in November, our people-powered campaign will win," Kamala Harris said in her post.
In the upcoming US presidential election on November 5, Vice President Kamala Harris will be the Democratic nominee, having received an endorsement from President Joe Biden.
Earlier on Friday, former President Barack Obama publicly backed Harris for the presidency following Biden's withdrawal from the race. Obama, along with former First Lady Michelle Obama, pledged their full support to ensure Harris's victory in the November election.
