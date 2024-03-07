Active Stocks
US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden wins Hawaii caucuses, poised to claim Democratic Party nomination again
US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden wins Hawaii caucuses, poised to claim Democratic Party nomination again

Joe Biden went into the vote with the advantage of incumbency and name recognition. He's expected to formally clinch the Democratic nomination later this month and will almost certainly face Donald Trump in the general election

United States President Joe Biden triumphed in the Democratic caucuses in Hawaii on March 6, marking a significant step towards securing his party's nomination in the 2024 General Elections, AP reported. This success follows his strong performance in the Super Tuesday contests earlier this week.

Biden emerged victorious, defeating long-shot candidates, including US Representative Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson. Biden's advantage, rooted in incumbency and widespread recognition, played a pivotal role in his win, it added.

With the expectation to formally clinch the Democratic nomination later this month, Biden is on course to face Donald Trump in the upcoming general election. Nikki Haley, his last major Republican rival, exited the race, leaving Trump as the almost certain Republican nominee.

Voter Perspectives

Democrats in Hawaii cast their ballots at various locations, including school cafeterias, community centres, and union halls. Only registered party members were eligible to participate, with the provision for same-day party enrollment and voter registration at each polling site.

John Bickel, a high school social studies teacher, switched his allegiance from Bernie Sanders to Biden, impressed by Biden's role in expanding the child tax credit and supporting striking auto workers, AP reported. According to Bickel, Biden's personal involvement with labour sets him apart from previous presidents.

On the other hand, Bill Milks, an 80-year-old retiree, voted uncommitted due to concerns about Biden's ability to effectively debate and campaign, given his age of 81. Milks questioned Biden's health and enthusiasm for the role.

Hawaii – A Democratic Stronghold

Hawaii maintains its status as a Democratic Party stronghold, with Democrats controlling both chambers of the state legislature and the governor's office. All four members of the state's congressional delegation are Democrats.

Republicans in Hawaii are scheduled to hold their presidential caucuses on March 12.

Published: 07 Mar 2024, 02:26 PM IST
