US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden wins Hawaii caucuses, poised to claim Democratic Party nomination again
Joe Biden went into the vote with the advantage of incumbency and name recognition. He’s expected to formally clinch the Democratic nomination later this month and will almost certainly face Donald Trump in the general election
United States President Joe Biden triumphed in the Democratic caucuses in Hawaii on March 6, marking a significant step towards securing his party's nomination in the 2024 General Elections, AP reported. This success follows his strong performance in the Super Tuesday contests earlier this week.