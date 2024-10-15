US Presidential Elections 2024 Live Updates: All attention is focused on the high-stakes battle between US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump on November 5.
Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris may sit down for an interview with popular podcaster Joe Rogan, whose audience is primarily young men, as she aims to strengthen her support among male voters, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Poll data shows a tight race, with Trump holding a narrow one-percent lead over Harris in key swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina.
Among the eight swing states, Pennsylvania is considered the most critical for the 2024 US Elections.
In the 2020 election, Pennsylvania played a key role in helping Joe Biden secure the presidency and reclaim the “blue wall." Historically, Democratic candidates have had significant success in the state until Donald Trump's win in 2016.
Biden’s victory in 2020 was tightly contested, decided by just 1.2 percentage points. As the swing state with the highest electoral votes, Pennsylvania remains crucial in elections.
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is announced to give black men more economic opportunities, the Associated Press reported. Harris also pledged to establish a national initiative aimed at improving funding for the detection, research, and treatment of health issues that disproportionately affect Black men, including sickle cell disease, diabetes, prostate cancer, and mental health challenges.
Additionally, a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 70% of Black voters view Harris favourably and prefer her leadership over Donald Trump's on major policy issues like the economy, health care, abortion, immigration, and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Support for Harris was consistent among both Black men and Black women.
Get all the US Presidential Elections 2024 Live Updates here on LiveMint.
Former President & Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took to Truth Social to defend his health amid ongoing scrutiny from Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
Trump claims he has released more medical exams than any other president in history.
He states that he has passed two cognitive exams, which his doctor described as "exceptional."
Trump asserts he is healthier than former presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, and especially Vice President Kamala Harris.
He emphasizes being "far too busy" to release additional medical records, indicating he is dedicating every hour of the remaining 22 days to campaigning.
Trump expresses a sense of urgency in his campaign, stating the goal is to "take back our Country from the Radical Left people that are destroying it."
With characteristic bravado, Donald Trump has vowed that if voters return him to the White House, “inflation will vanish completely".
It's a message tailored for Americans who are still exasperated by the jump in consumer prices that began 3 1/2 years ago.
Yet most mainstream economists say Trump's policy proposals wouldn't vanquish inflation. They'd make it worse. They warn that his plans to impose huge tariffs on imported goods, deport millions of migrant workers and demand a voice in the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies would likely send prices surging. (AP)
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris could sit down for an interview with popular podcaster Joe Rogan, whose audience leans heavily towards young men, as she works to shore up support with male voters, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Harris campaign officials, in the final stretch of the U.S. presidential campaign, met with Rogan's team this week but an appearance has not been confirmed yet, said two of the sources, who have knowledge of the matter. (Reuters)
The 2024 United States presidential election, the 60th quadrennial election, is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024.