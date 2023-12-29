US Presidential elections 2024: Following Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's criticism of fellow conservative Nikki Haley for not acknowledging ‘slavery’ as the primary cause of the American Civil War, Ramaswamy now takes another dig at both US President Joe Biden and Nikki Haley, questioning their qualifications in terms of 'real foreign policy' experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Ramaswamy said, "Turns out Nikki knows as little about the Civil War as she does about the Ukraine War. But whatever war it was, I'm sure she's in favor of it."

Speaking on Live News Nation, Ramaswamy said, "I think for those with foreign policy experience, one thing Joe Biden and Nikki Hayley did not comment on is that neither of them could even state for you three provinces in Eastern Ukraine that they want to send our troops to actually fight for?"

Earlier on February 3, 2022, President Joe Biden officially authorized the deployment of 3,000 US troops to Poland, Germany, and Romania, as announced by the Pentagon.

Ramaswamy looked towards Haley and said, “Look at that, this is what I want people to understand. These people...I mean, she has no idea what the hell the names of those provinces are that you want to send our sons, daughters, and our military equipment to go and fight. So, reject this myth that they have been selling you. Somebody had a cup of coffee, sat in the UN and made 8 million bucks after having real foreign experience. It takes an outsider to see, look at that blank expression."

As reported by United Service Organizations on 23 February 2023, 40,000 American troops have been deployed to Eastern Europe in response to the invasion, and in total, there are now approximately “100,000 American service members either deployed or permanently stationed in Europe in support of our NATO allies and the Ukrainian protection of their sovereignty and freedom."

Earlier, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was asked at a New Hampshire town hall about the reason for the Civil War, and she didn’t mention slavery in her response. She walked back her comments hours later.

Asked during Wednesday night's town hall in Berlin what she believed had caused the war, “I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how the government was going to run, the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do," Haley responded. “It always comes down to the role of government. We need to have capitalism, we need to have economic freedom. We need to make sure that we do all things so that individuals have the liberties so that they can have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to do or be anything they want to be without government getting in the way."

However, numerous historians concur that slavery catalyzed the US Civil War, which spanned from 1861 to 1865 and culminated in the emancipation of enslaved individuals. This incident is the most recent development to bring discussions about race and slavery to the forefront of the 2024 presidential campaign, presenting a significant challenge for Haley at a crucial juncture in her candidacy.

Meanwhile, Biden's approval rating among Black voters in seven swing states has declined by 7 percentage points, falling to 61% in the current month from October, as per a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll.

In contrast, Donald Trump's support remains relatively stable at approximately 25%. The Trump campaign plans to intensify efforts to connect with Black voters, aiming to diminish Biden's support in swing states.

(With inputs from agencies)

