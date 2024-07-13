Pressure mounts for Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race amid concerns over mental sharpness and ability to defeat Trump.

Amidst mounting pressure for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 US Presidential race due to concerns over his mental sharpness and ability to defeat former President Donald Trump, there is a perception within Biden's campaign that former President Obama is playing a role in the growing calls for Biden's withdrawal, according to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

As reported by The Hill, citing Scarborough, "One thing that we do have to underline here just so viewers can follow what's going on behind the scenes is the Biden campaign and many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate this," Scarborough said on "Morning Joe."

Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough’s co-host and wife, added, “I think Barack Obama has a lot of influence, and there’s a lot there."

Former advisers to Obama have been some of Biden’s strongest critics since the debate. Despite this, Biden has expressed his commitment to remaining in the race, and Joe Scarborough has defended him against calls to withdraw.

Actor George Clooney, a notable supporter of both Biden and Obama, authored an op-ed in The New York Times urging Biden to consider stepping down.

According to CNN, Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have privately conveyed 'concerns' about Joe Biden's 2024 campaign, emphasizing the growing 'challenges' they perceive in his ability to compete against Donald Trump.

Despite their reservations, both Obama and Pelosi are undecided on the appropriate course of action going forward.

There is a pressing sense of urgency within the Democratic Party to halt ongoing internal conflicts and redirect efforts towards defeating former President Trump.

Obama has maintained a notable silence in public discourse for the past two weeks, a departure from his usual non-dramatic approach. This absence has left many prominent Democrats feeling neglected, as they typically rely on his leadership and influence during critical moments.

After the debate, he posted on X, "Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know," a sentiment he echoed at a New York fundraiser for House Democrats.

In Washington, it's widely known that Obama harbors increasing doubts about Biden's chances for reelection, a sentiment that is becoming more apparent. As historians reflect on this significant two-week period in American politics, the roles of Obama and Pelosi are expected to be more pronounced. They are seen as pivotal figures guiding a Democratic party facing considerable challenges and internal turmoil.

"They are watching and waiting for President Biden to reach a decision on his own," said a longtime Democrat close to both Obama and Pelosi, speaking anonymously to avoid showing disrespect to Biden. The Biden campaign has declined to comment on this matter, CNN reported.

Obama has demonstrated his support for Biden by attending two fundraising events this year, including one in Los Angeles last month. At this event, George Clooney later voiced concerns about Biden's condition, having observed Biden's overnight flight across five time zones after attending G-7 meetings. Obama himself reportedly questioned the wisdom of such a demanding schedule even before their arrival at the event.

(With inputs from agencies)

