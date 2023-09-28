US Presidential Elections 2024: Republican contenders struggle to secure in second primary debate against Trump
Donald Trump's Republican rivals aim to seize a defining moment at the second presidential primary debate. Trump will not be present as he plans to deliver a speech to striking workers in Detroit.
The second presidential primary debate among Donald Trump's Republican competitors will take place. All participants aim to seize a defining moment that might shift the course of the primary race, which currently heavily favours the former president.
