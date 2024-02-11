Amid growing concerns about Russian aggression and regional security, the Republican Party, led by Former US President Donald Trump, is increasingly adopting a stance of disengagement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump has expressed doubts regarding aid to Ukraine and has been critical of NATO, often arguing that it is unfair for the United States to be obligated to defend other members of the 31-nation alliance.

On Saturday, he took his stance further, stating that he would "encourage" Russia to attack any member nation that had not fulfilled its financial obligations. Recalling an unspecified NATO meeting, Trump recounted a conversation with another head of state. However, he did not mention any name.

"One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, 'Well, sir, if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?' I said, 'You didn't pay, you're delinquent?'"

"No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills."

Trump's remarks coincide with comments made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg amid increasing requests for shells, ammunition, and other military assistance from Ukraine as it continues to combat Russian forces into its third year.

Additionally, Western leaders have intensified calls for more substantial support. Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Joe Biden urged US lawmakers on Friday to endorse a long-awaited military aid package for Ukraine, cautioning that Kyiv would struggle to fend off Russia's invasion without it, AFP reported.

Stoltenberg said, "NATO does not seek war with Russia, but we need to brace ourselves for potentially decades of confrontation," adding, "We monitor closely what Russia does and we have increased our presence in the eastern part of the alliance."

“If Putin wins in Ukraine, there is no guarantee that Russian aggression will not spread further. So supporting Ukraine now and investing in NATO's own capabilities is our best defence," Stoltenberg further noted.

Washington, having provided Ukraine with over $110 billion in aid since Russia's invasion in February 2022, has indicated its reluctance to engage in discussions on Putin's terms.

NATO defence ministers are scheduled to convene in Brussels on February 15, just one week before the second anniversary of Russia's offensive in Ukraine. A significant aspect of the discussions will be a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Earlier, in an interview with an American journalist since the period before Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago, Putin remarked that Western leaders had recognized the impossibility of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia and were now pondering their next steps.

However, Putin showed no inclination towards attacking Poland. When queried about the possibility of sending Russian troops to Poland, a NATO member, Putin responded, “Only in one scenario: if Poland attacks Russia."

Earlier in January during the inauguration of a World War II memorial, Putin had said that “in a number of European countries, Russophobia is promoted as state policy."

(With inputs from agencies)

