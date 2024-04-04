Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid US Presidential polls, says report
Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump reportedly had a recent conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia.
Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has had a recent conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the New York Times, citing information from two individuals briefed on the matter.
