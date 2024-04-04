Active Stocks
Thu Apr 04 2024 09:32:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.55 0.58%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,517.20 2.34%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 356.35 1.35%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.65 0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 768.10 -0.37%
Business News/ News / World/  Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid US Presidential polls, says report
BackBack

Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid US Presidential polls, says report

Livemint

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump reportedly had a recent conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo (REUTERS)

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has had a recent conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the New York Times, citing information from two individuals briefed on the matter.

Reuters reported that the newspaper reported that it was unclear what Trump and the prince, known as MBS, discussed and whether this was their first conversation since Trump, who was president from 2017 to 2021, left office.

Also Read: US Presidential elections: Joe Biden, Donald Trump win Connecticut, New York primaries; Wisconsin results awaited

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan postponed his scheduled trip to Saudi Arabia this week to meet with the crown prince, who is widely regarded as the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, due to a cracked rib.

Sullivan was originally scheduled to engage in discussions with the prince, coinciding with the US's efforts to advance the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. It's noteworthy that Saudi Arabia was the destination of Trump's inaugural foreign trip when he assumed office in 2017.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Apr 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App