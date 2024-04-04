Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid US Presidential polls, says report

Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid US Presidential polls, says report

Livemint

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump reportedly had a recent conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has had a recent conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the New York Times, citing information from two individuals briefed on the matter.

Reuters reported that the newspaper reported that it was unclear what Trump and the prince, known as MBS, discussed and whether this was their first conversation since Trump, who was president from 2017 to 2021, left office.

Also Read: US Presidential elections: Joe Biden, Donald Trump win Connecticut, New York primaries; Wisconsin results awaited

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan postponed his scheduled trip to Saudi Arabia this week to meet with the crown prince, who is widely regarded as the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, due to a cracked rib.

Sullivan was originally scheduled to engage in discussions with the prince, coinciding with the US's efforts to advance the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. It's noteworthy that Saudi Arabia was the destination of Trump's inaugural foreign trip when he assumed office in 2017.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.