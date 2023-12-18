White House condemns Donald Trump's remarks on immigration as ‘fascist, violent white supremacists’
The White House on Sunday, criticized former President Donald Trump for his statement that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country," depicting his remarks as inflammatory and likening them to fascist-style rhetoric that contradicts the principles of American democracy, as reported by Bloomberg.