The White House on Sunday, criticized former President Donald Trump for his statement that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country," depicting his remarks as inflammatory and likening them to fascist-style rhetoric that contradicts the principles of American democracy, as reported by Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, “Echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists and threatening to oppress those who disagree with the government are dangerous attacks on the dignity and rights of all Americans, on our democracy, and on public safety."

The leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump, uttered the remark on Saturday during a campaign rally in Durham, New Hampshire. In his statement, he criticized what he perceives as unregulated immigration along the southern US border.

“All over the world, they’re coming to our country — from Africa, from Asia — all over the world," Trump said, adding, “They’re pouring into our country."

Earlier on Saturday evening, Trump employed the same expression in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, asserting that illegal immigration, in particular, is “poisoning the blood of our nation."

Bates said in the White House response that President Joe Biden believes “our leaders have a responsibility to bring the country together around our shared values."

(With inputs from Bloomberg) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.