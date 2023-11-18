US Presidential Elections: Nikki Haley leads Joe Biden with 55%, new poll shows

A poll by Marquette Law School showed that President Joe Biden trailed behind Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley by 10 points nationally, as reported by The Hill . In a hypothetical match-up between Biden and Haley, the poll showed that Haley led with 55 per cent while Biden at 45 per cent, the report citing the poll stated. The poll was conducted from 2 November-7 November wherein 856 registered voters and 668 probable voters participated.

Biden who is running for his second term will be 81 next year. If he wins the election which is set to be held in November 2024, he would become the oldest American to win a presidential election.

Coming back to the poll, apart from Nikki Haley, the survey poll also revealed that Trump was ahead of Biden by 4 points, or 52 per cent to 48 per cent, while Ron DeSantis was ahead by 2 points, or 51 per cent to 49 per cent. The poll has raised concerns about the Democrat's re-election bid next year.

Apart from this, earlier this month, a poll by Reuters/Ipsos showed US President Joe Biden's popularity in the country dropped further to its lowest level this month since April. The two-day opinion poll, which ended on Saturday, showed 39 per cent of respondents approved of Biden's performance as president.

The tally matched April's reading. However, it was marginally down from 40 per cent in October and 42 per cent in September. The poll had a margin of error of about three percentage points, Reuters reported.

Another Reuters/Ipsos poll published on 16 November revealed that Americans who are inclined to vote for Biden in the 2024 election said they are more motivated to stop Donald Trump from returning to the Oval Office than they are by supporting the incumbent.

The two-day poll, which closed on Tuesday, showed Biden and Trump locked in a tight race, with Republican Trump leading Biden 51 per cent to 49 per cent when respondents were asked to pick between the two, within the poll's credibility interval of about four percentage points. As per a Reuters poll, many Americans are fed up with both Biden and Trump. The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed significant support for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, an anti-vaccine activist and scion of a storied political family.

In a hypothetical three-way contest, 30 per cent of poll respondents picked Biden, 32 per cent picked Trump and 20 per cent selected Kennedy. The rest said were unsure or wouldn't vote. The poll was conducted online, gathering responses from 1,006 adults nationwide.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.