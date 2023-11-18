US Presidential Elections: Nikki Haley leads Joe Biden with 55%, new poll shows
A poll by Marquette Law School showed that President Joe Biden trailed behind Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley by 10 points nationally, as reported by The Hill. In a hypothetical match-up between Biden and Haley, the poll showed that Haley led with 55 per cent while Biden at 45 per cent, the report citing the poll stated. The poll was conducted from 2 November-7 November wherein 856 registered voters and 668 probable voters participated.