US polls 2024: 14th Amendment could bar Donald Trump from presidential ballot
Accusations against Donald Trump of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia may prevent him from running in 2024.
Republican candidate Donald Trump might have emerged on the uno spot of several opinion polls, however, accusations against him of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, might just be the reason he will be severed even before he could stand at the White House Podium and chant ‘Make America Great Again’.