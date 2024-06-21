US Presidential polls 2024: ‘Companies need smart people,’ Donald Trump promises US green card for foreign graduates

Donald Trump expressed a willingness to offer green cards to foreign graduates from US colleges, a departure from his usual tough stance on immigration.

As reported by AFP, Trump made these comments in a podcast released on Thursday, contrasting with President Joe Biden's recent move to provide a path to citizenship for immigrants married to US citizens, despite Biden's recent efforts to tighten controls on illegal border crossings.

“What I want to do and what I will do is, you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country,” Trump told the All-In podcast.

A green card is the commonly used name for a permanent resident card in the United States and a step toward citizenship.

Trump said this should include “anybody who graduates from a college,” including those who complete two-year programs, known as junior colleges, and doctoral graduates.

Asked initially on the podcast if he would promise to help import the "best and the brightest around the world to America," Trump replied: "I do promise."

He added: “I know of stories where people graduated from a top college, or from a college, and they desperately want to stay here... and they can't.”

“They go back to India, they go back to China. They do the same basic company in those places and they become multi billionaires employing thousands and thousands of people,” Trump said.

He also said that US companies need “smart people,” adding “they can't even make a deal with a company because they don't think they're going to be able to stay in the country.”

“That is going to end on day one,” Trump added.

During Trump's 2017-2021 presidency, he ordered the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border and implemented a travel ban on people from mostly Muslim countries.

In response to President Biden's actions, Donald Trump's Democratic opponent eased visa regulations for approximately 500,000 spouses of US citizens, facilitating their path to citizenship.

Biden also streamlined procedures for “Dreamers,” undocumented migrants brought to the US as children, enabling them to obtain work visas with college degrees and high-skilled job offers.

These moves contrast with Biden's executive order in June, criticized by Republicans, restricting asylum claims from migrants entering the US illegally during surges exceeding 2,500 daily.