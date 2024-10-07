US Presidential polls: Elon Musk seen jumping at Donald Trump’s rally, netizens say, ‘If Trump loses this election...’

Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk appeared during an event with Donald Trump.

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla wore a cap with the “Make America Great Again” slogan of Trump’s campaign.

“As you can see I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA,” he said.

As reported by AP, Musk climbed onto the stage on Saturday jumping and pumping his fists in the air after Trump introduced him as a “great gentleman” and said he “saved free speech.”

“President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America,” said Musk, who endorsed Trump after the assassination attempt. “This is a must-win situation.”

Here are the viral memes from Elon Musk's appearance at Trump's rally:

A user wrote, “I don’t know if this will make sense to anyone but Elon jumps like a homeschool kid.”

Another user wrote, “Elon Musk providing Donald Trump the rare opportunity of not being the most ridiculous, embarrassing person in a picture.”

The billionaire has also changed his social media profile picture with slogan of Trump’s campaign. As Trump welcomed him on the stage, Musk said, “The true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire.”

Musk, who has embraced conservative politics and is funding get-out-the-vote efforts for Trump in several swing states, met with Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, backstage, donning a black “Make America Great Again” hat. A billboard on the way into the rally said, “IN MUSK WE TRUST,” and showed his photo.

Earlier on Saturday, Vance got on stage and reflected on the events that day while severely criticizing Democrats for calling Trump “a threat to democracy,” saying that kind of language is “inflammatory

Several family members of Comperatore, along with other attendees and first responders from the July rally, returned to the site. Former President Trump was accompanied by his running mate, Republican Ohio Senator JD Vance, his son Eric Trump, daughter-in-law and RNC co-chair Lara Trump, as well as lawmakers and sheriffs from Pennsylvania.