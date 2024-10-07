US Presidential polls: Elon Musk seen jumping at Donald Trump’s rally, netizens say, ‘If Trump loses this election...’

Elon Musk attended a Donald Trump event, donning a MAGA cap and declaring himself 'Dark MAGA.' Social media reacted with viral memes, highlighting Musk's quirky behaviour.

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2024, 06:55 AM IST
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., right, joins former US President Donald Trump on stage during a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Republican nominee Donald Trump rallied supporters at the site of a July assassination attempt, returning to the Pennsylvania venue where a gunman's bullet bloodied his ear and upended the presidential campaign. Photographer: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., right, joins former US President Donald Trump on stage during a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Republican nominee Donald Trump rallied supporters at the site of a July assassination attempt, returning to the Pennsylvania venue where a gunman’s bullet bloodied his ear and upended the presidential campaign. Photographer: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk appeared during an event with Donald Trump.

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla wore a cap with the “Make America Great Again” slogan of Trump’s campaign.

“As you can see I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA,” he said.

As reported by AP, Musk climbed onto the stage on Saturday jumping and pumping his fists in the air after Trump introduced him as a “great gentleman” and said he “saved free speech.”

“President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America,” said Musk, who endorsed Trump after the assassination attempt. “This is a must-win situation.”

Here are the viral memes from Elon Musk's appearance at Trump's rally:

 

A user wrote, “I don’t know if this will make sense to anyone but Elon jumps like a homeschool kid.”

Another user wrote, “Elon Musk providing Donald Trump the rare opportunity of not being the most ridiculous, embarrassing person in a picture.” 

The billionaire has also changed his social media profile picture with slogan of Trump’s campaign. As Trump welcomed him on the stage, Musk said, “The true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire.”

Musk, who has embraced conservative politics and is funding get-out-the-vote efforts for Trump in several swing states, met with Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, backstage, donning a black “Make America Great Again” hat. A billboard on the way into the rally said, “IN MUSK WE TRUST,” and showed his photo.

Earlier on Saturday, Vance got on stage and reflected on the events that day while severely criticizing Democrats for calling Trump “a threat to democracy,” saying that kind of language is “inflammatory

Several family members of Comperatore, along with other attendees and first responders from the July rally, returned to the site. Former President Trump was accompanied by his running mate, Republican Ohio Senator JD Vance, his son Eric Trump, daughter-in-law and RNC co-chair Lara Trump, as well as lawmakers and sheriffs from Pennsylvania.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 06:55 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldUS Presidential polls: Elon Musk seen jumping at Donald Trump’s rally, netizens say, ‘If Trump loses this election...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.000.00
      Chennai
      77,691.000.00
      Delhi
      77,843.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.