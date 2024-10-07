Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  US Presidential polls: Elon Musk seen jumping at Donald Trump's rally, netizens say, ‘If Trump loses this election...’

US Presidential polls: Elon Musk seen jumping at Donald Trump's rally, netizens say, ‘If Trump loses this election...’

Livemint

Elon Musk attended a Donald Trump event, donning a MAGA cap and declaring himself 'Dark MAGA.' Social media reacted with viral memes, highlighting Musk's quirky behaviour.

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., right, joins former US President Donald Trump on stage during a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Republican nominee Donald Trump rallied supporters at the site of a July assassination attempt, returning to the Pennsylvania venue where a gunman's bullet bloodied his ear and upended the presidential campaign. Photographer: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg

Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk appeared during an event with Donald Trump.

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla wore a cap with the “Make America Great Again" slogan of Trump’s campaign.

“As you can see I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA," he said.

As reported by AP, Musk climbed onto the stage on Saturday jumping and pumping his fists in the air after Trump introduced him as a “great gentleman" and said he “saved free speech."

“President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America," said Musk, who endorsed Trump after the assassination attempt. “This is a must-win situation."

Here are the viral memes from Elon Musk's appearance at Trump's rally:

A user wrote, “I don’t know if this will make sense to anyone but Elon jumps like a homeschool kid."

Another user wrote, “Elon Musk providing Donald Trump the rare opportunity of not being the most ridiculous, embarrassing person in a picture."

The billionaire has also changed his social media profile picture with slogan of Trump’s campaign. As Trump welcomed him on the stage, Musk said, “The true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire."

Musk, who has embraced conservative politics and is funding get-out-the-vote efforts for Trump in several swing states, met with Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, backstage, donning a black “Make America Great Again" hat. A billboard on the way into the rally said, “IN MUSK WE TRUST," and showed his photo.

Earlier on Saturday, Vance got on stage and reflected on the events that day while severely criticizing Democrats for calling Trump “a threat to democracy," saying that kind of language is “inflammatory

Several family members of Comperatore, along with other attendees and first responders from the July rally, returned to the site. Former President Trump was accompanied by his running mate, Republican Ohio Senator JD Vance, his son Eric Trump, daughter-in-law and RNC co-chair Lara Trump, as well as lawmakers and sheriffs from Pennsylvania.

(With inputs from agencies)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.