Amid growing concerns over his health and re-election bid for United States President after a shaky performance against Donald Trump in the first US Presidential debate, Joe Biden has reportedly called himself 'America's first black woman' to serve with a black president.

The slip of tongue happened while he was being interviewed on Philadelphia’s WURD black radio station.

According to the New York Post, the interview was a part of an Independence Day media blitz.

“By the way, I'm proud to be the, as I said, the first vice president, first black woman, served with a black president, proud of the first black woman in the Supreme Court," said Joe Biden.

Biden also called himself the “first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware, when I was a kid."

"There's just so much that we can do because, together we, there's nothing. Look, this is the United States of America," Biden further added.

Meanwhile, Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for Biden’s re-election campaign slammed the media reports, reported NYP.

“This is absurd. It was abundantly clear what the president meant. This would be considered a perfectly normal speech pattern for any other person in America, and has certainly been normal for Joe Biden for his entire career. What are we even doing anymore," Moussa said in a post on X.

Biden served as Vice-President when Barack Obama was the President. Whereas, he chose Kamala Harris as his Vice President.

Meanwhile, Biden faces another big television interview on Friday that will be closely watched.

Reuters reported that Biden will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to rally Democratic voters, adding during the trip he will be interviewed by ABC News.

On Wednesday, during a private meeting with Democratic governors, the POTUS made a disclosure about his medical check-up after recent debate debacle.

However, several leading Democratic governors have said they were firmly behind President Joe Biden.

