Joe Biden to drop out of US Presidential race against Donald Trump? US President turns to family, decision likely soon

President Biden had scheduled family photo session at Camp David, spoke with historian Jon Meacham before heading there. Attended a private campaign event in East Hampton with First Lady Jill Biden, closed to media.

Mausam Jha
First Published07:55 AM IST
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One upon arrival at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, New York on June 29, 2024. Biden is heading to East Hampton, New York, to attend campaign fundraisers. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One upon arrival at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, New York on June 29, 2024. Biden is heading to East Hampton, New York, to attend campaign fundraisers. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

US President Joe Biden had already scheduled time at Camp David for a family photo session on Sunday and Monday, contradicting an NBC News report suggesting discussions about his re-election campaign.

AP reported citing White House officials on the condition of anonymity.

Before heading to Camp David on Saturday night, Biden was observed speaking on the phone with historian Jon Meacham.

 Earlier in the day, Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden attended a private campaign event in East Hampton, New York. The event, held at the residence of Avram Glazer, a co-owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was closed to the media.

“We can waste time comparing debate nights,” she continued. “But you know what? It’s more meaningful to compare presidencies.”

Also Read: After president’s debate debacle, Jill Biden delivering the message that they’re still all in

AP reported that Democratic donors in New York, Southern California, and Silicon Valley are privately voicing concerns about the future of President Biden's campaign following the debate, which has sparked widespread discussion and criticism online. Clips and memes from the debate have circulated widely, fueling public pressure for Biden to reconsider his candidacy.

They have begun discussing potential replacements, with a shortlist that includes Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

As of Friday, there was no organized effort to pressure Biden into stepping aside, and some believed such a move would be impractical given the logistical hurdles of replacing a presumptive nominee just four months before Election Day.

Also Read: ‘First of all…’: Jaishankar corrects Joe Biden after he calls India ’xenophobic’

However, some donors indicated they planned to suspend their personal contributions temporarily. They acknowledged that receipts from Biden's weekend fundraiser were likely to remain robust because tickets had been sold and paid for prior to the debate.

Many donors, party strategists, and members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) are expressing both publicly and privately their desire for 81-year-old Biden to step aside, allowing the party to select a younger replacement at the Democratic National Convention in August. Despite these sentiments, Biden's closest allies maintain that he is still well-positioned to compete against Republican Donald Trump. They have not indicated any intention to pressure him to end his campaign.

Also Read: Michelle Obama speculated to replace Joe Biden after Presidential debate; Barack Obama says, ‘a fight between…’

AFP reported that many stakeholders are now eagerly awaiting the release of the first major post-debate public opinion polls to gauge their next moves.

Early polling from CNN and 538/Ipsos immediately after the debate indicated that most viewers believed Trump performed better than Biden. However, the favorability ratings for both candidates remained largely unchanged, mirroring the aftermath of Trump's recent legal troubles related to a hush money scheme during the 2016 election.

In contrast, Biden spent much of his Saturday to engaging with affluent donors in the Hamptons enclave of New York.

“I didn't have a great night, but neither did Trump," Biden said of the debate at one gathering in East Hampton.

Also Read: Barack Obama backs Joe Biden after ‘bad’ debate, says ‘so much is at stake’ in fight against Donald Trump

Speaking about Trump, Biden said, “The big takeaway was his lies.”

Trump, meanwhile, gloated about Biden's performance at a rally on Friday, asserting that Biden had faltered "under tremendous pressure." On Saturday, Trump suggested on his social media platform that Biden's performance had weakened.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldJoe Biden to drop out of US Presidential race against Donald Trump? US President turns to family, decision likely soon

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,846.000.00
    Chennai
    73,344.000.00
    Delhi
    73,056.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,559.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue