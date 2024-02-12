US Presidential Polls 2024: Joe Biden campaign joins TikTok despite ‘national security’ warnings
US President Joe Biden's campaign has joined TikTok, despite national security concerns over the platform. The account will be run by the campaign team to reach younger voters who are moving away from traditional platforms.
President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign is now on TikTok, even though he has expressed national security concerns over the platform and banned it on federal devices.
