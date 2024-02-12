 US Presidential Polls 2024: Joe Biden campaign joins TikTok despite ‘national security’ warnings | Mint
US Presidential Polls 2024: Joe Biden campaign joins TikTok despite ‘national security’ warnings

 AP

US President Joe Biden's campaign has joined TikTok, despite national security concerns over the platform. The account will be run by the campaign team to reach younger voters who are moving away from traditional platforms.

US President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2024 en route to Joint Base Andrews. Biden is heading to New York to participate in campaign receptions. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (AFP)Premium
US President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2024 en route to Joint Base Andrews. Biden is heading to New York to participate in campaign receptions. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (AFP)

President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign is now on TikTok, even though he has expressed national security concerns over the platform and banned it on federal devices.

Biden isn't expected to personally join the platform, aides said, nor the others in his administration. The account will be run entirely by the campaign team in an effort to reach voters in an ever-fragmented American population, particularly as younger voters gravitate away from traditional platforms. The inaugural post featured the president being quizzed on the Super Bowl — and included a reference to the latest political conspiracy theory centering on music superstar Taylor Swift.

Also Read: Donald Trump says ‘Taylor Swift can’t endorse Joe Biden' - here's why

Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned that TikTok owner ByteDance could share user data — such as browsing history, location and biometric identifiers — with China's authoritarian government. Biden in 2022 banned the use of TikTok by the federal government's nearly 4 million employees on devices owned by its agencies, with limited exceptions for law enforcement, national security and security research purposes. The secretive and powerful Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has been reviewing the app for years.

Campaign officials said they were taking advanced security precautions and incorporating security protocols to ensure safety, but they did not detail the measures — or provide information on whether the measures were meant to protect campaign data or voters'.

Also Read: White House attacks 'politically motivated' Biden probe age comments

A law implemented by China in 2017 requires companies to give the government any personal data relevant to the country's national security. There's no evidence that TikTok has turned over such data, but fears abound due to the vast amount of user data it, like other social media companies, collects.

Biden's campaign said the BidenHQ account would be posting content regularly on the platform.

Biden's campaign maintains a presence on Meta's Threads, Instagram, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and Truth Social, the platform backed by Republican front-runner Donald Trump.

The president's campaign has been prioritizing social media engagements, as well as smaller events featuring the president, to reach target voters who they believe don't tune in to traditional outlets. The campaign and the White House have also stepped up outreach to social media influencers who they believe can amplify the president's message.

Published: 12 Feb 2024, 10:32 AM IST
