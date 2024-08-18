Kamala Harris shares story behind childhood pic, says, ’when I am elected President...’

  • Kamala Harris also noted that she understands what a middle-class household Americans go through to raise their kids and manage family.

Livemint
Updated18 Aug 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Kamala Harris shared a childhood photograph of her, younger sister and mother.
Kamala Harris shared a childhood photograph of her, younger sister and mother.(X/@KamalaHarris)

With just a week left for becoming the Democratic US presidential nominee in Chicago officially, Vice President Kamala Harris on 18 August promised to bring down costs and increase economic security for all Americans when she gets elected as President.

Harris also noted that she understands what a middle-class household Americans go through to raise their kids and manage family.

Taking to X, she wrote, "I grew up in a middle-class household. For most of my childhood, we were renters. My mother saved for well over a decade to buy a home. I was a teenager when the day finally came—and I can still remember how excited she was. In college, I worked at McDonald’s to earn spending money. Some of the people I worked with were raising families on that paycheck. They worked second or even third jobs to pay rent and buy food. That only gets harder when the cost of living goes up."

"When I am elected President, I will make it a top priority to bring down costs and increase economic security for all Americans," she added.

Along with the text, she also shared a childhood photograph of her, younger sister and mother.

Apart from this, Harris claimed that America is ready to elect a Black woman as its president.

Earlier in 2019, when she ran against Joe Biden in the primary presidential campaign, she had said, "In my entire career, I've heard people say when I ran... people aren't ready, it's not your time, nobody like you has done that before."

"I haven't listened and I would suggest that nobody should listen to that kind of conversation," she had added.

In case, Harris manages to beat Donald Trump in November, she would become the first woman and the second Black person, after Barack Obama, to run the world's leading power.

Married to Douglas Emhoff, Harris is raising his two children from a previous marriage of Emhoff and does not have any biological children of her own.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Aug 2024, 04:14 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldKamala Harris shares story behind childhood pic, says, ’when I am elected President...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,945.00-495.00
      Chennai
      71,804.000.00
      Delhi
      72,369.00635.00
      Kolkata
      71,945.00-71.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue