With just a week left for becoming the Democratic US presidential nominee in Chicago officially, Vice President Kamala Harris on 18 August promised to bring down costs and increase economic security for all Americans when she gets elected as President. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harris also noted that she understands what a middle-class household Americans go through to raise their kids and manage family.

Taking to X, she wrote, "I grew up in a middle-class household. For most of my childhood, we were renters. My mother saved for well over a decade to buy a home. I was a teenager when the day finally came—and I can still remember how excited she was. In college, I worked at McDonald's to earn spending money. Some of the people I worked with were raising families on that paycheck. They worked second or even third jobs to pay rent and buy food. That only gets harder when the cost of living goes up." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"When I am elected President, I will make it a top priority to bring down costs and increase economic security for all Americans," she added.

Along with the text, she also shared a childhood photograph of her, younger sister and mother.

Apart from this, Harris claimed that America is ready to elect a Black woman as its president. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in 2019, when she ran against Joe Biden in the primary presidential campaign, she had said, "In my entire career, I've heard people say when I ran... people aren't ready, it's not your time, nobody like you has done that before."

"I haven't listened and I would suggest that nobody should listen to that kind of conversation," she had added.

In case, Harris manages to beat Donald Trump in November, she would become the first woman and the second Black person, after Barack Obama, to run the world's leading power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Married to Douglas Emhoff, Harris is raising his two children from a previous marriage of Emhoff and does not have any biological children of her own.