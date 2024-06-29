Former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover made a sarcastic remark directed at former US President Barack Obama following Obama's support of US President Joe Biden's “bad" debate performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Obama wrote in a post on X, “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November."

Biden's hesitant and wandering remarks, especially at the start of the debate, raised doubts among his fellow party members about his ability, at 81 years old, to effectively lead the country for another term.

This sparked a critical juncture for Biden's campaign and presidency, with some in his party considering alternative candidates, donors, and supporters openly expressing concern about his performance compared to Trump.

So far, no prominent Democratic leader has openly urged Biden to step down, with the majority aligning with the party's stance of maintaining support for the current ticket.

AP reported that First Lady Jill Biden, at a Friday evening fundraiser in New York City, said her husband told her after the debate, “I don't know what happened. I didn't feel that great."

Even before the debate, Biden's age had been viewed as a drawback among voters, and Thursday night’s showdown seemed to amplify the public’s long-standing concerns, especially given it was likely one of his largest audiences leading up to Election Day in four months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries firmly rejected the idea of Biden stepping aside, stating unequivocally, "No," when questioned on Friday.

Reflecting on Biden's debate performance, Rep. Ritchie Torres from New York acknowledged needing "a few more antidepressants than usual." However, he emphasized, "A Donald Trump presidency would cause me far greater discomfort than a Joe Biden debate performance." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!