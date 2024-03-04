US Presidential polls 2024: Nikki Haley wins first Republican primary in Washington DC, secures 62.9% of votes
Nikki Haley secures victory in Washington, D.C., Republican primary with 62.9% of votes, beating Donald Trump's 33.2%.
US Presidential contender Nikki Haley won the Washington, D.C., Republican primary on Sunday, notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign. Haley won 62.9% of the vote while former US President Donald Trump captured 33.2% of votes.
