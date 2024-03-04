US Presidential contender Nikki Haley won the Washington, D.C., Republican primary on Sunday, notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign. Haley won 62.9% of the vote while former US President Donald Trump captured 33.2% of votes.

Following last week’s loss in her home state of South Carolina, Haley remained adamant that voters in the places that followed deserved an alternative to Trump despite his dominance thus far in the campaign. The Republican candidate won all 19 delegates at stake.

Trump issued a statement shortly after Haley’s victory sarcastically congratulating her on being named “Queen of the Swamp by the lobbyists and DC insiders that want to protect the failed status quo."

This is not the first time Republicans in the capital have rejected Trump. During the last competitive Republican nominating contest in the District of Columbia, in 2016, Trump received less than 14% of the vote and no delegates, even as he went on to win the nomination nationally.

Washington is one of the most heavily Democratic jurisdictions in the nation, with only about 23,000 registered Republicans in the city. The incumbent US President Joe Biden won the district in the 2020 general election with 92% of the vote.

According to the Reuters news agency, Nikki Haley still faces near-impossible odds in her quest to win the Republican nomination to take on likely Democratic nominee President Biden in November. Trump won the first eight nominating contests by significant margins before losing to Haley in America's capital city. The former president is also expected to win almost all nominating contests going forward as per the opinion polls.

On Tuesday, voters in 15 states and one US territory will caucus or go to the polls on the biggest day of nominating contests in the presidential primary. Known as Super Tuesday, 874 Republican delegates will be up for grabs.

The Democratic primary in Washington will be held in June.

