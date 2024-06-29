Barack Obama backs Joe Biden after ‘bad’ debate, says ‘so much is at stake’ in fight against Donald Trump

Former US President Barack Obama acknowledged that US President Joe Biden had a “bad” debate performance against Donald Trump, but he reaffirmed his support for Biden.

“Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know,” Obama said on X.

“But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November,” Obama posted.

By the debate's conclusion, Biden's allies within the Democratic Party, including strategists and ordinary voters, were in a state of panic due to his frequent stumbling, awkward pauses, and quiet speaking style that was often hard to follow.

This raised public and private discussions among Democrats about the feasibility and necessity of replacing Biden as the party's presidential nominee against the 78-year-old Republican former President Donald Trump in the upcoming fall election.

Despite his disappointing debate performance, Biden showed no indication that he would consider dropping out of the race.

“I know I'm not a young man, to state the obvious,” Biden said at a rally, as reported by Reuters, adding, “I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to,” he said, as the crowd chanted “four more years.”

“I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this job. The stakes are too high,” Biden said.

The New York Times editorial board, which endorsed Biden in 2020, urged him to withdraw from the race in order to enhance the Democratic Party's prospects of defeating Trump by selecting a different candidate. They suggested that Biden's resignation from seeking re-election would be the most significant contribution he could make at this juncture.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign reported raising $14 million between Thursday and Friday, with a notable spike in donations immediately following the debate. In contrast, the Trump campaign announced raising $8 million on the night of the debate.

As the oldest American president in history, Biden faced minimal opposition during the Democratic Party's extended nomination process and has solidified enough support to secure his position as the party's nominee. Similarly, Trump swiftly overcame challenges from within his party early in the year, paving the way for what promises to be a contentious general election campaign.

If Biden were to step down, the Democratic Party would have less than two months until its national convention begins on August 19 to select a new nominee.

This scenario could lead to a complex and potentially contentious process, potentially involving figures like Kamala Harris, the first Black female vice president, as well as governors and other officials whose names have been suggested as possible replacements.