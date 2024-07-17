US Presidential Polls 2024: Vote Trump, if you want…, Vivek Ramaswamy sways voters with his infectious speech | WATCH

Donald Trump was celebrated Tuesday at the Republican National Convention by former rivals in a show of unity that contrasts with the divisions increasingly ripping through the Democratic Party.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who showed deep support for the former President from the begining, urged citizen to vote for Trump if they ‘seal the border’, ‘restore law and order,’ ‘reignite economy’, ‘revive national pride’ or ‘want to make America great again’. With him, the crowd also roared ‘vote Trump’

If you want to seal the border, vote Trump.

If you want to restore law and order, vote Trump.

If you want to reignite our economy, vote Trump.

If you want to revive national pride, vote Trump.

If you want to make America great again, vote Trump. pic.twitter.com/fX7laOmlE8 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 17, 2024

Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador who was Trump’s final challenger in the GOP primary, directly addressed her supporters after taking the stage to a mix of cheers and boos.

“My message to them is simple: You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him,” Haley said.

She was followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a onetime Trump ally turned primary rival who has worked to rebuild his relationship with the former president since dropping out of the primary.

“Donald Trump has been demonized. He’s been sued. He’s been prosecuted. And he nearly lost his life,” DeSantis told the crowd. “We cannot let him down. And we cannot let America down.”

Such overtures are typical in political conventions, where the purpose is often to bring a party together after bitter primaries. But the Haley and DeSantis appearances were particularly notable given the personal animosity that defined this year’s GOP contest — much of that being directed by Trump at Haley and DeSantis.

Trump solidifies Republican ticket Trump on Monday had solidified the Republican ticket by announcing Vance, a 39-year-old US senator from Ohio and a one-time harsh critic turned uncompromising supporter, as his running mate.

Vance, who says his modest Rust Belt upbringing makes him a voice for working-class voters in left-behind America, is set to address the convention Wednesday evening.

With Vance and Trump in the VIP box, and delegates giving off a joyous vibe, several speakers touched on the notion pervading the convention that divine intervention helped Trump escape assassination in Pennsylvania.