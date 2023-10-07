During his speech at New England College, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy confronted a protester who was shouting outside the venue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramaswamy temporarily halted the town hall meeting and extended an invitation to the protester to come inside and express his views.

He asked, “Would you like to join us I noticed you were very vocal." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramaswamy added, “You're welcome. You don't have to be outside, you are allowed in."

Ramaswamy further said the protestor that he could bring protest signs if he wants, adding, “Who needs the signs when you have the voice? Come on and we will give you a chance to ask questions like everybody else."

Earlier on Thursday, Ramaswamy has strongly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for additional financial support from the United States to conduct elections in their conflict-affected nation. The 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur confidently stated that he is in the process of securing the party's nomination for the 2024 presidential elections.

During an interview with Fox News, Ramaswamy defended his previous statement in which he expressed his intention to reduce aid to Ukraine if he were to be elected as the President of the United States.

“I have a problem with appeasement too, but I want to be very clear. We have to level with the American people here. Just because Putin is an evil dictator -- and he is -- does not mean that Ukraine is good," he said.

“This (Ukraine) is a country that has banned 11 opposition parties. This is a country that has consolidated all media into one state media arm, whose president just last week was praising a Nazi in his own ranks, has threatened the United States not to hold its own normal elections this year unless it gets more funding," Ramaswamy said.

Earlier in September, as per a report by The Washington Post, Vivek Ramaswamy has reaffirmed a proposition from 2015, originally suggested by former President Donald Trump, regarding the termination of birthright citizenship in the United States.

Ramaswamy was asked by Univision host Ilia Calderón “what legal premise" he would use to expel undocumented immigrants and their American-born children from the country. He began by noting that his opponents onstage “are on the right side of this issue" by supporting the militarization of the southern border, defunding “sanctuary cities," and an end to foreign aid to Mexico and Central America, but the candidate said he would go a “step further" by ending “birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal immigrants in this country."

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!